Political pundits and polls were all over the place heading into Tuesday’s General Election. Some of their predictions came true, and others were woefully wrong. And some races, the morning after, were still undecided.
However, one thing is certain. It was another red wave in West Virginia.
Republican Governor Jim Justice easily defeated Democratic challenger Ben Salango in a race that was never really close.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito also easily overcame a challenge from Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin. In doing so, she became the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.
Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also cruised to a re-election victory, turning back the challenge of Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk.
Republican Mac Warner, the state’s incumbent secretary of state, also easily defeated Democrat Natalie Tennant.
Locally, Republicans Joe Ellington, Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith were the winners by an impressive margin in the House 27 race for Mercer and Raleigh counties.
Republican Greg Puckett was re-elected to the Mercer County Commission, easily defeating independent challenger Ronnie Oakley.
Republican Tommy “T.A.” Bailey also won a second term as sheriff of Mercer County after turning back a challenge from independent Theodore (Teddy) White III.
So it was a big night for Republicans in West Virginia, who dominated across the ballot.
To all of the winners, we say congratulations. Of course, the job ahead won’t be easy, as we still face a number of challenges in West Virginia. We urge all lawmakers — including those on the local, state and federal level — to put their political differences aside and find a way to work together for the betterment of our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.