One can forgive West Virginians for buying into the brand of snake oil Donald Trump peddled to them during the 2016 presidential campaign. When you’re watching your livelihood, coal mining… indeed, your entire way of life disappear, and someone comes along and whispers into your ear, “I can bring that back for you,” it’s a powerful and persuasive message.
That message now rings hollow as we approach another election. Even as the coal industry continues to decline, its historically exploitative practices continue. Operators are filing bankruptcies that leave workers unpaid and without the health benefits they were promised. The environmental mess abandoned mining operations leave behind isn’t cleaned up.
Things will only get worse for West Virginia coal. A West Virginia University study predicts increasing production declines over the next two decades.
West Virginia needs leaders who aren’t nursing on the teat of the extractive industries. Money from these companies has lined the pockets of Democrats and Republicans alike for far too long. Their main interest is in preserving their political fortunes, not in helping the poor and working class.
This state has been captive to the fossil fuel industry for entirely too long. To build a better West Virginia, we need to elect leaders who are willing to diversify our economy. Coal and natural gas will have an important role for as long as the world needs them, but they should not be the only things driving the state’s economy.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
