My mother was a preacher in the Church of the Brethren and I was, well, a bit of a rebel, so we had many rather interesting conversations.
She was a good preacher, a thoughtful one, writing her sermons down meticulously and they were usually very interesting, offering some analysis and relating scriptures to everyday life and struggles we all face.
Her voice and mannerisms did not lend themselves to loud, rousing sermons like many other preachers I grew up listening to, and being scared by, but she was effective and sweet.
She also was tolerant of differing opinions and did not get upset discussing things we disagreed on. Many people have a hard time doing that, but my mother’s convictions were strong and that made her self-assured enough not to be threatened by another opinion.
Probably the two most discussed topics related to drinking alcohol and using crude language.
Every year in the fall the church would have a communion service.
It was rather elaborate and involved men and women sitting at separate tables, having grape juice and unleavened bread and then washing each other’s feet. The whole process is a reenactment of the Last Supper of course.
Jesus washed the feet of the 12 Apostles in an act of humility. Yep, it works. Washing someone else’s feet is quite humbling.
At any rate, I pointed out when I was rather young that we should be drinking wine at the communion service, not grape juice, since that is what would have been served at the Last Supper.
Besides, Jesus turned water into wine at the wedding in Cana, which, I am sure, made him very popular with the guests.
Wine was a common drink then and it does not say anywhere in the Bible not to drink, as far as I know, but it does say not to abuse alcohol, not to be a drunkard.
But she always stood her ground and basically said she thought Jesus probably did drink grape juice only, and no alcohol. (In Luke, Chapter 7, Jesus himself indicated he did drink wine)
In fact, we often joked about our difference of opinion, and she certainly was tolerant of my tendency to enjoy wine when I was old enough. Well, back then being “old enough” was a bit young and even legal at 18.
On the crude language, I told her there is a difference between profanity and crude language. Profanity is literally taking God’s’ name in vain and it is a sin.
Most crude language is, well, just crude language and would usually not fall under the umbrella of being sinful. It may be offensive to some people, but that in itself does not make it sinful.
Of course, she said using crude language is a sin, although it may not directly say that in the Bible since it is not taking the Lord’s name in vain.
She said it is sinful because it does not reflect well on being a Christian. In other words, she did not think Christians should use crude language at all, a point we always disagreed on. It’s just a word for crying out loud. And the more “offensive” it is to some, the more empowered it becomes. Besides, almost any word can be used in an offensive way.
It had always puzzled me when I was growing up that so many people seemed to be so offended by words that are just crude, not profane.
I was puzzled even more to listen to some of them talk to each other.
Most did not use foul language, but they sure did gossip a lot.
The words they used may have been acceptable in “polite” company. But I am sure the people they were talking about would have found the content to be at least a little bit offensive.
Well, she agreed with that, but would never accept that using crude language is not sinful.
Looking back on those conversations, I am thankful that she felt comfortable talking about issues we disagreed on, and she did not judge me or get angry, and it made absolutely no difference in our relationship.
She always said that people should hate sin but always love the sinner.
And she sure did love me.
