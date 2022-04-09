Orange flames leap forth from the pit dug deep in the ground. Surrounded by giant rocks, the campfire is a throwback to childhood.
Hot dogs on a stick. Marshmallows aflame. And ghost tales. Lots and lots of ghost tales.
Who doesn’t have a scary story to share when seated on the ground around a flickering fire?
•••
I have only vague recollections of my earliest camping experiences. Black-and-white photos tell me I was age 3 or 4.
Our weekend home away from home was a wide spot beside the New River in Giles County. Money was tight back then, but with a cooler full of hamburger, eggs and bacon, a two-day vacation was cheap.
Armed with fishing poles and a bucket of freshly dug earthworms, the entertainment was free.
We happily spent our days wading in the rapids and casting our lures in the world’s arguably oldest river.
•••
How does one make perfect eggs on a cast iron skillet coated with butter and placed over an open flame?
Mom did it on each and every weekend getaway. The bacon was always crisp; the egg whites fully done while the yolks were runny.
It was a five-star breakfast cooked over charcoal or oak branches with the smell of Appalachian whitewater wafting through the air.
We always kicked up sand in our early morning pre-breakfast banshee bashes. Adorned in hand-me-down T-shirts and jeans cut-off to shorts, it was amazing that river grit didn’t land in the toast pan.
It never did.
And breakfast was always served up as perfection on a plate.
Despite the spotlight of the weekend, fish was never served up as fare. Five kids yelling “Catch, and release!” was enough to sway adults and let the gill-breathers live another day.
•••
There is a distinct feel in the air when one wakes up in a tent beside a river. Perhaps it’s the wetness of the morning dew, but joints ache — even when a child.
Snuggled deep within a sleeping bag, the dawn’s blush paints knees and elbows with striking pains. But, soon, the exuberance of the new day overrides the aches.
A bit of sunlight shining through a tree canopy does more good than aspirin and knock-off Motrin.
Escaping from the waterproof sleeping case, it’s time to greet the sun and the shallows. What better way to meet the day than splashing through the gentle rapids of an Appalachian river?
•••
It’s a random weekday, and I need an escape. Nestled in a corner of the basement is a rod and tackle box.
A recent thunderstorm means fish food in the form of earthworms is abundant.
Country kids learn how to catch worms at an early age.
I pull on my tennis shoes and head over the mountain. At the bottom, I sit on a rock with the sun shining on my face. As the fishing line bobbles in the water, I commune with nature.
Whether or not I catch a red-eye on this afternoon is irreverent. Sunshine on a freckled nose is the payoff.
•••
It’s a random weekday night and I sit beside a campfire. I have the weekend off, and I am reverting back to my favorite childhood memories.
The smoke is thick, but that’s OK — the soon-to-be-soft and toasted marshmallows are worth the irritating gray haze.
Amid the smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of water rushing through the Bluestone, I inhale the scent of spring in Appalachia.
It’s grass shavings, and wildflowers, and campfires.
It’s all that is good about childhood — and adulthood.
It’s a hot dog on a stick, and a blackened marshmallow. And a ghost story told around a flickering campfire.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
