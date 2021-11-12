We always had to be ready for company.
Well, calling friends and relatives “company” was a bit of a stretch when I was growing up since they popped in at any time.
Company was more formal and did take some preparation, whether tidying up the house or preparing a meal, like the preacher coming on Sunday after church. Hmmm…not sure preachers do that any more. I guess everybody eats out, but nobody did back then. I think most restaurants were closed on Sunday.
Gosh, liquor stores on now open on Sunday and about everything else.
But back to people popping in.
Every family I knew basically had an open door policy, with everyone feeling free to visit at whatever reasonable time they wanted.
If you were home, someone may stop by, often just because they were passing by.
Aunt Ebb did that a lot, but of course also tried to time it when a meal may be on the table since she had an aversion to cooking.
The scenario of popping in also took into account different personalities and habits.
Everybody in the family knew that my mother spent an hour in late afternoon to watch her soap operas, so there was no need to stop by. She would not say much and not turn off the TV.
After all, those soap characters were like members of the family to many, and the day-to-day drama of their lives should not be missed. No one had access to recording TV shows then and the episodes were not repeated. You either watched it or you didn’t.
If my mother missed an episode, she would usually call her friend, Aileen Sprinkle, to catch up on what happened. It was serious stuff.
Aunt Tham went to bed early, so don’t bother her.
When the living room light was off at Uncle Lin and Aunt Bernice’s, stay away. They were engrossed in watching TV, usually westerns, so the light off was a signal.
Aunt Ruby was always wide open because she enjoyed visits at any time.
Other than the soaps, my mother was the same way so we had people coming and going all the time.
This time of year was the busiest of course because of more people going inside and the holidays coming up. Socialization was routine in homes, church and schools.
It was like a huge part of the community was an extended family.
Obviously, the impact of that was stability, a sense of security and belonging.
How many people do we know today, even family, with whom we feel free to pop in at about any time?
Chances are, not many. We call first to make sure it’s convenient. We are more likely to plan visits now.
Does anyone have an Aunt Ebb who may very well visit at meal time with no prior notice at all?
Hopefully, but I doubt it.
With social media, visits can even be virtual, with no face-to-fact contact at all. Messages can be emailed or texted with no direct conversation.
Whether any of this is a good or bad thing, I make no judgments on that because a “normal” life is always subject to change. Gosh, look how transportation has changed everything.
But I sure miss those days with friends and family coming and going informally, when conversations were primarily in person, and interactions with others were as routine as getting up in the morning, and when people knew each other well enough to know the times they could not just pop in.
Even if they did drop in at the wrong time, it was no big deal at all because the welcome mat was out, and the word on it meant something.
