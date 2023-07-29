Freshly brewed coffee. Air conditioner humming. Dogs dozing in the living room. And no appointments or events on the calendar.
It was a rare and perfect Saturday morning.
As I lifted my cup for that first, enticing sip of coffee, the cry startled me and the German shepherds.
It sounded like a baby’s wail.
But, wait, we live in the boondocks.
There’s no way an infant could be squalling on our isolated mountain, right?
•••
I open the front door and we head onto the deck.
“We” being me, Cassie and 140-pound baby Bear Bear.
Again, we hear the cry.
Interestingly, the dogs don’t bark.
Instead they tilt their heads to the side and look at me for answers.
•••
The husband is at work and we are alone on our mountain.
I have no fear of dark forests and dirt driveways. In rural Appalachia, it’s the norm.
I am also not scared of woodland critters.
In my lifetime I have cradled fawns, rescued an incalculable number of baby birds and had my finger torn open by a crazed chipmunk.
I am not a fan of Alvin, Simon and Theodore. Trust me, those front nut-tooths can do serious damage.
•••
Still perplexed at the noise, I head out the back door with Cassie at my side.
Unlike the floofy-earred monster Bear, Cassie is a good girl who minds.
Walking across the patio we hear the sound again — and again.
Oh hell.
I quickly realize what it is.
I usher Cassie back in the house and tell the babies we’re going to be inside for a while.
There’s a bear cub about 40 feet from the back sidewalk.
Mama is certainly nearby.
•••
There was no mad barking, which was surprising.
Bear will typically go crazy at the sound of a fallen leaf blowing across the yard.
Why, I wondered, did they not alert at the bear cub?
“Baby bear (the dog) meets (actual) baby bear,” I thought to myself. “Now there’s a potential column.”
But I digress.
There was, certainly, an intruder on our mountain.
Where was the alarm?
Later, I tell the husband about the quasi encounter. And the shepherds’ lack of outrage.
“I’m sure it wasn’t a bear,” he says. “It was probably just a bobcat.”
Oh heck no.
Please tell me I didn’t just get mansplained.
•••
There are many things that are not my forte.
Geometry is not my friend and I despise math with a passion reserved for jaywalkers and those who cut line at the check-out lane.
But I grew up — born and raised — in the midst of an Appalachian woodland.
I can differentiate between owls and other birds that rarely screech in the night.
I know what a salamander is (please, city folks, don’t call it a lizard), and I can tell you what plants and flowers are OK to eat and the others that will result in an immediate ride to the ER.
So please do not — do not — tell me what critter I heard.
•••
Once, years ago, I was fondly recalling my family’s favorite summer camping trips.
The husband, not the woodsy type, was listening with half-an-ear.
I told him we should go camping down by the New River, just like my family did long ago.
He looked around at our surroundings and gave me a dead-pan response.
“We live in the middle of the woods. Just put a sleeping bag on the front porch.”
•••
So here we are on a Saturday morning, coffee in hand and a critter crying out back.
The German shepherds remain curious, but are not agitated.
I do believe they know it’s a baby crying for its mom.
We cut on the TV and watch an hour-and-a-half of investigative murder documentaries.
By that time, we hear no more cries and wails.
I refill the coffee mug and we prepare to head outside for a walk.
It’s another day in the boondocks.
Another day in Appalachia.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
