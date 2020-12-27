Please pardon my writer’s style at the moment. I find that I am a bit frustrated at my big, old, drafty house that seems to embrace winter’s sub-zero temperatures like a kitchen freezer leaving ice chips on month-old TV dinners.
Yes, I am cold. Very cold.
And ready to backslap Jack Frost’s blue butt back to his home at the North Pole. (Or wherever icy icons lurk during warm-weather months.)
Not only is Jack nipping at my nose, he is biting my toes, chewing my fingers and leaving a chill down my spine.
I realize that it is winter, but I am not ready for the deep freeze.
•••
It’s hard to imagine that eight months ago I was giving thanks for my house on the hill. Like many people we were sheltering at home in an attempt to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
My preferred work station was the back porch patio. I did interviews via cellphone and wrote stories on the ever-mobile laptop.
Aside from German shepherd Pica’s incessant barking (now well-known by all my co-workers and every public official in the two Virginias), working at home was peaceful and pleasant.
I recall one spring day vividly — when peonies were blooming, lilacs were fragrant and a host of green leaves had erupted on trees surrounding our mountain yard.
Drinking in the Disney-perfect scene, I told myself I was lucky.
What better place to work from home?
•••
Of course, spring transitioned into summer. And COVID continued to rage as we made our way out of our houses and back into the office.
Masks became the norm, but that was OK. We had a duty to put out a paper — safely.
The landscape at home also changed.
Containers of vibrant flowers overtook the waning pastels of spring’s blooms.
The green grass grew with exuberance, begging for constant trims.
And the Bluestone River maintained a steady flow in the valley below, reflecting sunbeams and cajoling all those listening into a tranquil state of calm.
Meanwhile, Pica continued to bark.
•••
Months later I am, again, stuck on the mountain.
On this occasion, a Christmas storm has paused all activity with a heaping, helping of snow and below-30 temps.
And the wind chill — well, don’t even get me started on the wind chill.
Old houses are a draft magnet.
Just when I have the kitchen windows firmly sealed, I feel a blue-cold breeze blowing through the hallway.
It’s the wind beneath the ancient doors.
Mimicking Mom’s actions from decades ago, I bundle and stuff scatter rugs.
For a moment, there is quiet. There is calm. There is warmth.
Then, I hear a rattling from the dining room windowsills.
Dang it!
I grab insulation in the form of a towel from the bathroom shelf. (There’s no pretty in an old house during winter.)
And Pica — pretty, stalwart, loyal Pica — continues to yip at Jack through the window, egging him on to man up and show his face.
•••
I am supposed to be attending a bridal shower today. But my picturesque country driveway, with its steep inclines and sharp turns, now resembles a bobsled course.
For the first time in many years I am excited to play Baby Bingo. We are having twins!
Not me, of course, but my nephew and his wife. But it will be the first set of duplicates in our family. And they are identical girls!
What greater joy to lift spirits in a year filled with gloom, doom and The Virus.
•••
I review my options on Saturday night. I might make it safely off the mountain, or I could slip into the ditch. The third possibility is the worst — careening off the mountainside into the Bluestone below.
What’s the worst that could happen? A sprained ankle or broken hip?
I mull my alternatives while continuing to shore up the drafty windows and doors.
As the wind once again shakes the proverbial rafters, Pica begins to bark and growl.
Blue-butt Jack is lurking.
Hugging Pica close I tell him not to worry.
Spring is only three months away.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
