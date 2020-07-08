Masks are now considered mandatory in both West Virginia and Virginia. Like it or not, facial coverings are one of the best tools we currently have to slow the surge in new coronavirus cases across the region. The ongoing community spread of COVID-19, particularly in Mercer County over the past two weeks, is reason for concern.
Health officials have confirmed 44 new virus cases in Mercer County over the past two weeks with 54 percent of those cases being attributed to community transmission of the virus. The other 46 percent of the cases are blamed on travel, particularly to Myrtle Beach, S.C., a virus hotspot. Even more troubling is the news that three people have been hospitalized in Mercer County over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic to five, along with one death in Mercer County.
That’s right. We can no longer say that there have been no virus-related deaths in Mercer County.
Dr. Kathy Wides, county health officer, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Monday that a “transient” who caught the virus outside of West Virginia came to Mercer County during the state lockdown period and died at Princeton Community Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice instituted the mandatory face mask order for indoor spaces Tuesday after the Mountain State reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases over the past several days. In neighboring Virginia, a mandatory mask order has been in effect for several weeks now. And sadly, many of our Virginia side neighbors have been all but ignoring the facial covering rule.
This needs to change. The virus is real. People can and are getting sick. And deaths have occurred.
While it is true that most people who contract the virus experience only mild or moderate symptoms, including fever and cough, it can cause more severe illness and even death for others, including older adults and people with existing health conditions. And now a growing number of young people — even those in the 20 to 29 age group — are testing positive for the virus.
Here in Mercer County we did good — for so long — in holding the virus at bay. Between the onset of the pandemic in mid March to mid June, the county had a cumulative total of only 13 cases. But then, when area residents let down their guard and decided it was OK to travel to virus hotspot locations such as Myrtle Beach, the virus was suddenly unleashed upon Mercer County.
That brings us to where we are today. Local virus numbers are surging, and people are still refusing to practice social distancing. Others continue to scoff at the suggestion of wearing a mask while out and about in public.
Folks, we need to start taking this pandemic seriously. If we don’t, our local virus numbers could get out of control. And more people could end up in the hospital.
No. It’s not all one big conspiracy.
No. The virus isn’t “fake.”
No. The virus isn’t just going to suddenly disappear.
At this rate, it could be with us all summer, and well into the fall. Unless we are willing to take precautionary steps now to slow the community spread of COVID-19.
This includes social distancing. Six feet between you and other people.
Wash your hands, and do so often with hot water and soap. If you are traveling, use hand sanitizer instead.
If you are indoors, and social distancing simply isn’t possible, then please wear a mask.
Remember, it’s no longer a suggestion. It’s now a mandate in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.