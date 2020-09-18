Our family was saddened to learn of the closing of our favorite place to eat. We had been enjoying the K&W Cafeteria for 25 years or more, eating there just days before the closing.
We used to take our granddaughter there and she especially loved the desserts and watching all the people from her high chair and now years later her 11 year old son chose K&W when asked where he wanted to eat.
The food was always delicious and generous helpings and wonderful desserts. The ladies serving the food and the servers in the dining area, Jason and the other gentleman in particular, made dining there so enjoyable and the ladies at the cash register always wished us a nice evening. It just is so sad that this pandemic has taken so many special things from us.
God bless each of the employees and thank you for the many nice evenings in your cafeteria. You will be missed.
Sandy Porterfield,
Peterstown
