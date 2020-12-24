Today is Christmas Eve. Normally we are all eagerly preparing for family gatherings and Christmas dinners while the children listen for Santa’s heavy tread upon the roof.
This Christmas is going to be different. Health authorities are encouraging us to avoid those big, traditional family gatherings and avoid traveling long distances least we carry COVID-19 into new areas. Hospitals across the nation are dealing with a surge that came soon after Thanksgiving, and there are real fears that another surge will come after Christmas.
My family has been taking lots of precautions, but I still can’t help but feel nervous. I spent Thanksgiving with just my mom, and mom’s been taking mask wearing and social distancing very seriously. She visits the grocery store only when there are few people present; in fact, she’s put off shopping when she thinks there are too many cars in the parking lot. I’ve followed suit, putting off shopping if I think too many people are present.
My oldest nephew, A.J., works for a company in Georgia. He does a lot of his work at home or at his office where he’s only one of two people. Younger nephew Alex has been home from college with my sister, Karen, and brother-in-law Jimmy. Everyone has been careful about wearing masks and social distancing. Our current plan is to meet at my sister’s North Carolina home and nowhere else.
In the past, we would visit nearby relatives and maybe indulge in some day after Christmas shopping, especially if we got money or gift cards for Christmas. I know we’re not doing that this year. This year’s Christmas journey will be a strictly Point A to Point B trip. If I have to make a rest stop, it will be with mask on and hands sanitized like crazy.
Christmas 2020 won’t be the first wobbly Yuletide my family has experienced.
I still remember one Christmas years ago when we were living in Kanawha County. That year there was a lot of flu going around and we all caught a case of it. We managed to get up Christmas morning, but we were all miserable. We went downstairs, opened presents and went right back to bed. I think we finally got up sometime around lunchtime.
And I definitely remember a time years ago when a sizable snowstorm hit the region just in time for Christmas Eve. I was approaching the West Virginia Turnpike toll booth near Flat Top when the snow really started to fall. The precipitation was heavy and the snowplows were trying to keep up. I can remember literally plowing through snow until I finally reached the outskirts of Beckley and got off the turnpike. We had a good Christmas that year, but I just wish the trip wasn’t so full of drama.
I also wish the COVID-19 vaccines had arrived before Christmas because I definitely plan to get it. Until then and afterward, I still plan to wear masks and social distance. I see both as doing my part until the pandemic gets under control. The country got through World War II with its shortages, rationing and deaths because everyone was called upon, and ready to do, his or her part.
This year’s Christmas will be scaled back a bit, but I think will this will still be a memorable holiday for us. As I’ve said before, we’ve had Christmas seasons with hiccups before and we’ll likely have them again. We just have to be patient and realize that until the pandemic is brought under control, we need to accept new versions of normal and stay cautious. I know not being able to do what we like when we like is frustrating, but people in countries like Australia and New Zealand have actually gotten the pandemic under control, so it can be done. A combination of vaccinations and precautions will finally head off COVID-19.
If we do what needs to be done, COVID-19 will become something in the past and Christmas will be more normal next year. Putting up with masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing will be well worth the effort if we can go home for the holidays without worrying that somebody might get sick.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
