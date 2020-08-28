Being a bit claustrophobic I was reluctant to go inside a cave when I was a teenager.
But, of course, peer pressure got the best of me and off we went to Honaker Cave, which is way back in the mountains on Pigeon Creek.
The cave is near the bottom of East River Mountain and a small stream flows into it. Access is fairly easy so I thought, oh well, if I need to leave I will leave.
Peer pressure is one thing, but it may not be enough to overcome fear or panic.
Oddly enough, I quickly realized as we went in that it did not bother me at all. In fact, I liked it. I had such a sense of adventure, of discovering a new world.
I explored Honaker Cave many times, always looking for a passageway that maybe no one had ever gone through. I didn’t find one because I always found evidence of someone being there.
Years later, after I had left the area and returned, some friends wanted a more adventurous outing, and I had told them about Panther Cave, on the side of a ridge up a Pigeon Creek hollow.
Growing up in the area, I had heard of it and knew it got its name from the legend of a black panther roaming the hills that lived in the cave, which was basically an opening on the side of a hill that went straight down.
People would throw rocks into the hole and I heard many stories about never hearing the rock hit the bottom. Just stories, I was sure. The panther, well, that did bother me a bit. Who knows? Maybe a panther did live in the hollow at one time.
Aunt Ebb and I had found the cave years before, so I knew where it was.
On that crisp fall Saturday afternoon, after a nice lunch and a few drinks, we decided to go, with a long rope and flashlights and little else. What could go wrong?
It took awhile, but I found the cave. We tied the rope around the trunk of a nearby tree and one by one we shimmied down, basically rappelling, placing our feet on the sides of the hole, which were quite muddy and slick. Of course, we reckoned we could find another way out.
Well, we made it to the bottom, only to find it really wasn’t that far down, about 25 feet, mainly because a huge pile of rocks greeted our feet. Countless rocks, thrown into that cave for countless years. Around that pile of rocks was a huge room, with some of the usual stalagmites and stalactites, sparkling with crystal. They were all quite beautiful.
But each passage quickly came to a dead end. We finally realized there was only one way out. Back up the rope. No big deal, right? Only 25 feet.
The problem was the mud, which made getting traction with your feet very difficult.
The two ladies with us wanted to get out first, but they tried and failed to ascend. Their feet kept slipping, as well as their grip on the rope. A couple of us went up the rope and made it out, just to make sure it could be done.
But it was not easy and we were trying to figure out how to get the ladies out. This is not sexist at all, it’s simply a matter of arm strength.
The thought of going for help crossed our minds. But we were men and men don’t ask for help, unless no one finds out about it. We would figure it out.
Thank God that rope was a strong one.
The solution we found was for the two of us who made it out to go back in. Each lady would then go up the rope with one of us behind her. She would place her feet on our shoulders to give her traction and rest her grip. It worked for the first one, but not the second.
She just didn’t have the arm strength, which resulted in one of us above her and one below.
Like I said. Strong rope.
Finally, with flashlight batteries dead and just enough light left to get out of the woods before darkness set in, we made it. Exhausted.
But, by gosh, we had been in Panther Cave, and we survived. Barely.
You know the old saying: Nothing is ever accomplished without taking a risk. I guess that’s true even if the risk taken is one without a hint of common sense.
But God does seem to have a tendency to protect drunks and fools, so we had the bases covered.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
