Last week, obituary clerk Barbara Lewis brought a special obituary to our attention. I read through it and several words immediately stood out: Pearl Harbor and U.S.S. Oklahoma.
The obituary was for a Mercer County resident who gave his life on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese Empire launched a sneak attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet's harbor in Hawaii. Among the many sailors aboard the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma that day was 27-year old Bernard Ramon Wimmer of Spanishburg, W.Va.
Wimmer enlisted in the Navy on June 9, 1936 in Richmond, Va. By the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, he had been promoted to Fire Controlman 1st Class. According to information provided by the Naval Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn., a fire controlman is "the foundation of a ship's combat readiness. The FC rating was established in 1941, but it was actually created sooner. It is believed to have been created in the 1920s. Firecontrol men were highly skilled technicians responsible for the operation of range-finding gear as well as solving ballistic calculation to control the firing of the ship's guns.
The attack started just before 8 a.m. when many of the crew were still asleep below decks. The Oklahoma was hit by nine torpedoes and capsized. A total of 429 of the battleship's sailors lost their lives, and only 35 of them could be identified with the forensic science of the time. The remaining 388 unidentified sailors and Marines were eventually interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the "Punchbowl."
In 2015, the Department of Defense announced that the unidentified crew members of the Oklahoma would be exhumed for DNA analysis. Wimmer was among the sailors who were identified by using this new technique. He was finally able to come home to Mercer County. Even after more than 70 years, his family was getting closure. Such things matter even after decades have gone by.
The Navy informed Wimmer's family on Christmas Eve, 1941 that he was missing. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph ran the story "Navy Reports Mercer Seaman Is Missing" the following day. Even in West Virginia, information was being regulated so the media would not divulge any useful information to America's new enemies.
"The Navy department deeply regrets to inform you that your son, Bernard Ramon Wimmer, fire controlman first class, U.S. Navy, is missing following action in the performance of his duty and in the service of his country," the Navy's message to his family said. "The department appreciates your great anxiety and will furnish you further information promptly when received. To prevent possible aid to our enemies please do not divulge the name of his ship of station."
My maternal grandmother, known affectionately as Mawmaw, knew very well about this lack of closure. She had a brother who was a soldier in World War I. He went off to fight in the war, but he was never seen or heard from again. A lawyer who was hired to retrace his steps found which ship took him to Europe, but there was no record of him after that. She always wondered what happened to him.
It's important not to forget the people lost during America's wars. Even though Wimmer died the day before the United States officially entered World War II, his contributions did not go unrecognized. His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart Medal; Combat Action Medal; Good Conduct Medal; American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp); Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star); World War II Victory Medal; and the American Campaign Medal.
Bernard Ramon Wimmer was laid to rest Aug. 21 at the McClaugherty Family Cemetery on Black Oak in Princeton with full military graveside rites provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. His family and his country never forgot him, and he was finally able to come home.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph's senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
