It takes all kinds.
Yep, we all have heard that expression countless times, sometimes used to comment on a person who is a bit, well, different.
But the truth is, it really does take all kinds, and that’s a good thing.
Without the diversity in humans that spreads across a huge spectrum of interests, personalities, talents and attitudes, the world very literally would not work.
Such diversity is crucial for survival and it is the way God made us so we can survive.
After all, we all can’t be plumbers or truck drivers or doctors or carpenters.
Anyone who doubts that diversity is an integral part of our biology has probably never had children.
I have four. They have many similarities but overall each one is entirely different from the other, and in ways that really defy understanding.
As an example, we were having dinner at a restaurant one evening when my youngest two, who are very close in age, were still kids. Marianne was about 6 and her brother Spurgeon close to 8.
Sitting in a booth across from each other, Spurgeon, as was his nature, started picking on her, kicking her to get a reaction.
He has always been gregarious, laid back, looking for fun. Even at that age, his favorite song was “I Wanna Rock and Roll All Nite” by KISS. Well, it apparently still is his favorite song based on his lifestyle.
On the other hand, Marianne, similar to her older brother Chris, has always been more reserved, self-contained, an introvert. She is the one who painted on her bedroom door when she was a teenager: Tigers don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep.
She is obviously someone not to be trifled with. Her older sister Emily is a combination of all of them.
I did hear Marianne, more than once, tell him to stop kicking her. He, of course, ignored what she said. Each time she said it, her voice became a little louder and bolder. But he kept pestering her.
What happened next I truly did not expect.
She stood up on her seat, grabbed a butter knife, shouted, “You were warned!” and jumped up on the table in attack mode.
She meant business.
Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injury, but Spurgeon turned his attention toward the food and left her alone.
That is just one example of the stark differences between children who have the same parents and raised the same. I am sure every parent with multiple children has many stories to tell as well.
The differences are amazing, the diversity often defying any expectations or logic.
It’s not that we don’t see those differences in adults of course. We do all the time.
On a backpacking trip once on the Appalachian Trail I camped near a shelter one night and several through-hikers, male and female, were there (hiking from Springer Mountain, Ga. to Mt. Katahdin in Maine) and conversations were plentiful.
Although all of us obviously shared a common interest, otherwise the diversity of ages, backgrounds, professions and personalities was astounding. I believe if there had been some sort of an apocalypse while we were on the trail and we had to stay there, enough differences and skills were present for us to survive as a community.
The fact that children come from the same parents and experience basically the same environment does not change the outcome. They are very naturally different regardless of the shared genes and home life.
I guess the main point of all of this is we should appreciate the fact that people are different, and always try to embrace diversity, not downgrade it in any way. We would not be here without it.
Besides, what a boring world it would be if we all liked the same things and thought the same way.
Well, we all love Dolly Parton. Nothing at all wrong with that.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
