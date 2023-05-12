I learned at an early age that a man, or boy, should know his limitations.
One lesson was in shop class. Yep, at one time boys took shop class and girls took home economics. I don’t remember having any choice in the matter.
I knew even before the class I was not very good working with power tools, but I was confident that I had just not paid enough attention to it and I could really learn given the opportunity.
So our first assignment was to a make squirrel-shaped what-not holder that attached to the wall.
It was basically a thin piece of plywood cut out in the shape of a squirrel with three small shelves attached.
I was surrounded by all kinds of woodworking tools and equipment, with whine of machinery and the smell of sawdust saturating everything, and watched as the teacher showed us how to use a band saw.
Easy enough, I thought, although I still sensed a strong lack of interest in doing it.
But I dared not say that to anyone. After all, I was a male, and this was what males were supposed to do.
And the first project this male had to complete was that squirrel-shaped what-not holder to give to my mother to hang on our wall.
My shop teacher, and I don’t remember who it was probably because the whole experience created memories I would rather not have, often watched me with extreme apprehension as I used the band saw. No doubt he was afraid I would lose a finger or two. So was I. My hands were a bit shaky.
Somehow, some way, I managed to actually finish cutting out the squirrel, then using a rasp to smooth out the edges. I also cut out three small pieces of plywood to attach as shelves, then put a coating of shellac on it. It was sure shiny.
Other than the shininess, though, it was indeed a pitiful sight.
The shape was barely recognizable as a squirrel, although the outline resembled some sort of creature. The shelves were so crooked that what-nots would have simply slid off.
I don’t think my teacher had really paid any attention to my progress. He was intent on making sure I didn’t hurt myself. I am sure that was all that counted in his mind.
So when he came over to look at the finished product, he simply stared for a moment, turned around and walked away. Not a word. No expression on his face.
Regardless of his relief that my digits were intact, I think for a person who appreciates woodworking skills it was a sure enough painful sight to see what aberration of nature I had created.
At the end of projects, he would look at each piece and write a grade on the back.
When we came in the next day I picked mine up, expecting an F. To my surprise, I got a C-.
I am quite sure it was the lowest grade in the class, since my squirrel was so obviously a Picasso abstraction. But it wasn’t art class.
No doubt the teacher just felt sorry for me and my grade was for effort, and safety.
I didn’t care. I was a very happy and appreciated the C-.
The experience did drive home the point that I had some serious limitations in the woodworking area.
Truth is, I would have done much better in home economics.
I felt a lot more comfortable with a paring knife in my hand than a hacksaw. Still do, although I can certainly now use a hacksaw efficiently and appreciate what it does.
I also learned that women are impressed with a man who can cook.
But they may even be more impressed with a man who can install a ceiling fan. Yep, I can do that, but it doesn’t come naturally to me. It is hard work.
Limitations are not always just physical, though. They can also be mental. Even if you are physically able to be good at something, if you have no interest in it, well, that makes it a steep hill to climb. Just be honest with yourself.
To her credit, my mother didn’t laugh when I gave her the what-not holder. She actually hung it on the wall, empty of what-nots, of course.
When Aunt Ebb saw it, she didn’t laugh either.
She just looked at me solemnly, shook her head from side to side expressing pity, and left, never saying another word about it.
No wonder my family was always so thankful I did well academically.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
