Thus far WV has done well with our need to contain the COVID-19 virus. Social isolation, hand washing, etc. We all know the drill. We all are going through financial and personal hardships. But if we are to continue to see low case numbers, we must continue with these restrictions.
The big concern is that with still limited testing WV has not been able to accurately measure the actual number of cases. We should all remember that anyone can be a carrier of the virus with little or no symptoms. And as a carrier one can infect other individuals, which is extremely dangerous to the elderly individuals or anyone with a compromised immune system. I just read that a test which will provide a positive result within 5 minutes and a negative result within 15 minutes has been approved by the FDA. Distribution is to begin next week.
On a high note also is the ratio between cases and mortality. U.S. cases as of Friday 105,000 and deaths 1,600, which is around 1.6 percent. Italy on the other hand had 85,000 cases with 9,134 deaths, which is around 10.7 percent. Spain 65,000 cases, 5,100 deaths, 7.9 percent. Not to open a can of worms, these differences could be attributed to our quality health care afforded us, and also the rapid response by our public health system, and the majority of Americans sticking to the best of our ability to the restrictions we are now under.
One also has to consider the fact that the majority of the countries with high death rates are under socialized medicine, which in some cases prevents free enterprise in regards to research, pharmaceuticals, treatment protocols, etc. This should be considered in our policy making regarding more of a blanket coverage for all Americans.
We also must stop the current practice allowing around 98 percent of drugs consumed by Americans being produced in China and other foreign countries, strictly allowing higher profit margins for Big Pharma. Free enterprise is one thing, but to be dependent on foreign countries for drugs is another.
And one more thing. Please try to explain to our little one why Granny and Grandpa can’t give them the hugs and kisses that we all miss so much. God Bless America.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
