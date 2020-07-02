When the Fourth of July approaches, I sometimes wonder what might have been if events had taken a different course more than 200 years ago.
I’m a fan of alternate history, those stories that explore ideas such as what the world would have been like if the Axis won World War II or Napoleon won at Waterloo. My favorite alternate histories are written by historians who explore ideas such as William the Conqueror losing the Battle of Hastings or Benjamin Franklin becoming America’s first president.
One particular series of alternate history essays come to mind every year when the Fourth of July arrives. In them, historians speculate about all the different ways America could have lost the Revolutionary War and remained part of the British Empire. An American victory was not inevitable.
First, America was a collection of barely-united colonies while the British Empire was the 18th Century’s version of a superpower. Great Britain had the world’s largest navy and it possessed a large professional army. When the Revolutionary War got underway, America didn’t have much of an army beyond some volunteers and it had no navy at all.
Yet the revolution might not have happened if the British had considered ideas for granting the colonies self governance. For example, Benjamin Franklin once proposed a new arrangement in which the colonies would elect a president and form its own parliament. Laws affecting both Great Britain and the colonies would have to be signed by both the king and the American president.
Well, the British rejected that plan. I think that Franklin’s idea would have led to independence eventually with America remaining part of the British Empire.
Unfortunately, we had to fight a war for independence, and that war was almost lost as soon as the British fleet arrived in New York Harbor. General Washington’s army was stuck in Brooklyn, but he managed to escape with his troops during a nighttime evacuation. If it wasn’t for a foggy evening, America’s bid for independence could have ended before it really got started.
In another brush with defeat, the Continental Army could have fallen apart during its rough winter at Valley Forge. If France hadn’t decided to help the American cause – to hit its longtime enemy, England – we wouldn’t have had the material support the American Revolution needed.
The list of possible defeats goes on. General Washington’s famous Christmas Eve attack against the enemy forces camped out at Trenton, N.J. is one example. The Americans caught the Hessians – German mercenaries – by surprise and captured the town. It gave Washington a victory right when he needed one to boost American morale. If the operation had failed, that could have ended the war in England’s favor.
A lack of money could have ended the revolution, too. I remember one historian who said that “when the money runs out, the war is over.” Well, the colonies could have run out of money if it wasn’t for French loans. Even if a lot of the American soldiers were volunteers, the army still had to pay for weapons, ammunition, black powder, rations and other necessities. The Continental Congress needed money, not IOU’s, to finance a revolution.
When the Fourth of July arrives, we’re celebrating something that came very close to not happening at all. The Continental Army could have been defeated any number of ways. The Continental Congress could have fallen into bankruptcy. British strategy could have been more effective. There is so much that could have gone wrong.
We were not destined to win the American Revolution, so the freedoms we cherish today are not something we can take for granted. Change one historical event, and the United States of America would be something none of us today would recognize. Well, there probably wouldn’t be a United States of America. We could be a collection of separate countries with governments that look nothing like democracy. When the Fourth of July arrives, we will celebrate what it took to overcome long odds and then keep the treasured freedoms that we have today.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
