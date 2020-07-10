Many years ago there was a signalman whose sole purpose was to warn oncoming trains that they were on the same track and prevent the tragedy. Well, it happened anyway.
There was tremendous loss of life and a lawsuit followed. The signalman was grilled on the stand for two straight days but managed to convince the jury of his innocence by telling this story while being brutalized by the attorney.
He set a large black leather case on the desk in front of him, opened it and produced an enormous 750,000 candle power spot light. As people rose to get a better look at it, the signalman demonstrated how he frantically waved it at both trains to warn them.... to no avail.
The jury took only 30 minutes to determine his innocence and freed the weeping man. But justice was not served that day... if only the attorney asked if the massive flashlight was turned on.
Today, the news media that controls the information we receive is like that attorney, unfortunately they are more focused on forming our opinions than getting us the facts.
And because of their hatred for the conductor, like the signalman, they don’t turn on the spotlight. But they do it intentionally.
Paul Dorsey,
Green Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.