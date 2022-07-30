As the old people would have said, “I have been laying off” to write this column. A generation or two ago in the upper reaches of northwest Tazewell and in the high mountains of southern McDowell County, “laying off” to do something meant that it had been thought about for a while but not done.
Being a child among the men and women whose parents fought in World War I and knowing that their parents had lived during the time when the first coal mines were opened around here and the railroad came in, I should have listened more closely and paid attention to the priceless heritage that was being shared even as it was disappearing in the midst of the 20th century.
I tell my students — or at least, I hope to have the chance again within a few weeks — at Bluefield High School that many of them naturally speak “better” than I do. I can say the right things in the proper way but I have to work at it. Now, be aware that I am not at all ashamed to say that and in fact, am pleased to honestly admit it.
As an example, during the 30 years that I broadcast sports on the radio, I tried to speak clearly, enunciate properly, say each child’s (or coach’s) name correctly and do it in such a way that the audience would never know how carefully I was working to make that happen. Countless times over the years, listeners I might meet on the street, in a store or on the job would say something like, “You sure don’t sound the same in person as you do when you are announcing a ball game.”
Very true. Even though I am an English teacher, my “ear” in high school was able to pick up the cadence and pronunciation of Spanish at the same time when my knowledge of the language remained fairly static. From time to time, a supervisor would drop by the room and the teacher often had me read a passage during the course of the time (others read, too, not just me) that we were being observed. Unlike most of the honor students intoning the Spanish phrases, however, I had very little idea of what I was saying although I must admit that whatever it was I said it very well.
As a child, I listened devotedly to KMOX Radio in St. Louis, where the famed broadcast team of Harry Caray and Jack Buck brought the Cardinals into our home on most summer nights. The smooth intonations of Buck and wildly entertaining syllables that poured from Caray in an endless stream became part of my own speaking style, to be pulled out and used as needed.
Locally, I advanced by listening to professionals such as Dr. Dean L. Morgan, the chair of the Bluefield State College English Department in the mid-1970s. Dr. Morgan was a no-nonsense Californian with what a musician might call “perfect pitch” in his speaking style. He shared his ideas about the right way to talk. As an example, he shuddered when someone said the word “bury” and pronounced it as “berry.” He could deliver brief but blistering lectures about such things and I was determined early on to profit by his example in my own work.
Another prime influence on my speaking was Walter Wright, who for years ran WTZE Radio in Tazewell. I learned to appreciate his attention to detail with every syllable and how he held a piece of paper to make it easier to properly read what was on it. I think in part because Walt was a great musician that he spoke in a rhythm which enabled listeners to understand every word much easier. His posture was just right to keep the words flowing effortlessly and once again, I tried to watch, listen and learn from a person who was naturally much better than I at the job we were doing.
On the other hand, it was a delight to listen to my Dad, who said a lot of words that might have been less than Noah Webster would have desired but his style was so easy, so natural and so much right out of the mountains that I could not imagine anyone talking any better. Sure, Daddy dropped the final consonant on some words and that “g” on the ends of others, but when a fellow has to drop out of school after the seventh grade because the high school is too far away to ride there and back especially in the winter one must love each and every word. Whatever he said was fine with me and I quote him in some fashion each and every day.
From Shakespeare to Lincoln to Julia Ward Howe and right on down to Kennedy I am proud to recall a quote or two and remind students/friends of where the thought came from to illustrate a point just made.
After all, as Montaigne said, “I quote others only the better to express myself.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
