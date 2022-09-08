Has it really been 21 years ago?
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was heading for Beckley to do a story about a man who had received a huge lost property check from the state. My radio was playing, and I heard something about a plane hitting one of the World Trade Center towers in New York City.
My gut reaction was “stunt.” The 110-story Twin Towers had attracted their share of thrill seekers.
One guy put on a Spider-Man costume and climbed up one of the towers. In another case, a French tightrope walker actually strung a cable between the towers and walked between them.
Well, I thought somebody in a small airplane had tried to fly between the Twin Towers and tragically miscalculated.
I read a story about the tightrope walker and how he had to take the winds swirling around the towers into consideration when planning his daring walk. I kept driving down Route 460 and approached the intersection that would take me to I-77 and Beckley.
Suddenly, my music was interrupted and I heard that a piece of one of the Twin Towers had fallen off. I
didn’t have a cellphone then, so I weighed a decision and decided to turn back and head for the office. I knew something was happening, but I didn’t know what.
We had a Princeton office back then. I arrived and called Samantha Perry, who was an assistant editor at that time and asked what I could do.
She said that she was glad I came back.
They had just heard about a second plane, a jet, hitting the second tower.
The FAA had ordered all aircraft to land at the nearest airport and stand by. Bill Archer, who was still working at the Daily Telegraph, said I needed to go to the Mercer County Airport and see if I could get a story.
Everybody was tense. I don’t think anybody in the country really knew what was going on. President Bush was in Air Force One and we had just heard about a plane hitting the Pentagon and the Air Force starting to fly patrols over Washington DC.
I arrived at the airport and found several private pilots clustered around a small TV at one of the car rental desks. They were flying to destinations all over the country when they got the order to land. There was some speculation, but everybody was listening for more news as events unfolded.
Back at the Telegraph, the decision was made to publish the newspaper’s first special edition since the bombing of Pearl Harbor back on Dec. 7, 1941.
We hurried to get our stories written and proofread while the photographers gathered the necessary art and the copy editors got ready to lay out the pages.
Newspapers were literally sold outside the old-fashioned way when they came out. On top of the special edition, we worked to get the Sept. 12, 2001 edition ready.
Saying the day was hectic and stressful is an understatement.
I still think of that day whenever the anniversary of 9/11 approaches.
I remember it well, but my nephews, A.J. and Alex, were toddlers when 9/11 happened. It’s something very vague to them at best.
I can remember when President Kennedy was assassinated, but I was only 3 years old and couldn’t understand why my mom and dad and all the other adults were clustered around a TV while I was playing outside.
I didn’t learn about the assassination and the controversy surrounding it until many years later.
The fact that the events of 9/11 are vague memories at best to our younger generations illustrates why we need to keep having the memorials whenever Sept. 11 appears on the calendar.
That day changed the United States and the rest of the world, and we’re still seeing the results of those attacks even today.
We cannot let the memories of all those lives lost fade into nothingness.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
