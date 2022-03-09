Time is certainly showing no signs of slowing down.
One minute you are welcoming in a new year, and then seemingly before you realize it, the month of March is already here. It’s Wednesday, March 9, to be exact. Before long we will be flipping the calendar over to the month of April.
Even now, given the great turbulence of the past two years, time truly hasn’t slowed down long enough for us to fully comprehend the back-to-back whiplash years that were 2020 and 2021. Now, as if right on cue, we’ve moved from a global pandemic to a war in Europe.
The world is now watching in disbelief as the clearly unhinged tyrant Vladimir Putin continues to attack the innocent civilians of Ukraine.
After ordering his troops to shell a nuclear power plant with live ammunition, it is clear that Putin will do anything in his mad quest to reconstitute the former Soviet Union.
Now everyone is wondering what will Putin do next? And will America end up getting dragged into this war?
Time, which is seemingly moving at an accelerated pace, will tell.
•••
The years 2020 and 2021 (and now the first two months and nine days of 2022) have been unprecedented. Still we learned a lot during this chaotic period in world history.
For example, we now know that masks, as a general rule, are unpopular among the masses. We also learned that during a global pandemic, people in larger cities and population centers will often relocate to more rural parts of the country, including right here in Bluefield.
We also learned that people will ignore stay-at-home orders issued by governors, and instead frequent the so-called essential stores that are allowed to remain open just so that they can get out of the house.
We saw the populace divided, at least initially, as to whether children should or should not remain in school during a pandemic. We also saw fierce resistance to the concept of digital vaccine passports among residents of red states, while those living in blue states mostly embraced the app-based technology.
The last two years also further exposed the deep political divide in our country, and the growing difference of opinion between folks living in rural America and larger population centers as New York and the state of California.
We also witnessed the rise of big tech censorship at the worst possible time in our nation’s history.
Many people on social media will now frequently jest about just being released from Facebook jail. These are individuals who have been censored or banned from posting comments to Facebook for a period of time for expressing an opinion that does not align with the political ideology of the social media giant.
That’s why I like, as a general rule, just to stay off of Facebook, unless it is work related.
Why bother fighting with both trolls and Facebook itself?
Dealing with online trolls, in particular, isn’t worth the time and energy. Why bother attempting to argue with these individuals on social media forums, as they are clearly incapable of considering a political viewpoint that is different from their on.
•••
As bad as 2020 and 2021 were, I certainly could not have foreseen a war so early in 2022.
Now, everyone is suffering, as inflation soars out of control, home heating bills hit a new high, and the cost of food continues to climb. This past weekend, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline also jumped to $4 a gallon. As of Tuesday, it had soared to $4.17 a gallon — a new national record. That’s the highest we’ve paid for gasoline since 2008, when the cost of regular unloaded was $4.10 a gallon, according to the Associated Press.
Some are speculating that the cost of regular unleaded gasoline could reach as high as $4.50 a gallon later this spring, a development that would cause severe economic pain for millions of families across the country.
Gas prices affect everyone, regardless of their political ideology.
During a brief speech Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned that Americans will see more rising prices in the days ahead as Russian oil imports are banned.
Great. But how much worse can it possibly get? And can anything top that whopper of an electric bill that I received in the mail last month?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s Managing Editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
