It still feels a little bit too warm outside to be this close to Christmas, doesn’t it? Sure it is cold in the mornings and the nights, but you can generally walk outside later in the day without a coat on.
Keep in mind that the winter solstice officially arrived Tuesday. Friday is Christmas Eve and Saturday is Christmas Day.
I’m not for sure what to expect from winter at this point.
Popular folklore points to the woolly worm as a good indicator of the winter ahead.
However, I can’t say that I saw a single woolly worm over the past two or three months.
So I have no folklore clues this year to the winter puzzle ahead.
I guess it is almost fitting that we close out a particularly frustrating year with wacky weather.
You may think 2021 was normal. I don’t. The same argument can be made for 2020.
I will remember 2021 as a year where a pandemic and horrific politicians converged to make a bad situation worse for a lot of average folks who still champion old-fashioned common sense.
Let’s get back to the weather.
We’ve been talking highs in the 60s for a couple of days in early to mid December, and it is still somewhat nice outside right now.
For those folks dreaming of a white Christmas this year, it appears you will be out of luck. Unless we are witness to a Christmas miracle over the next 48 hours or so, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking warm and dry.
Call it climate change if you so desire, but to me it is simply a reminder of how odd and unpredictable the year 2021 has been.
•••
We are told that a woolly worm who is more black than brown is usually an indicator of a rough winter to come. However, a woolly worm that is more brown than black means the region will instead see a milder winter.
As a child growing up in McDowell County, I would keep a watchful eye out for woolly worms in early to late fall in hopes of learning whether the approaching winter would be a bad or mild one. Fortunately, we didn’t have many bad winters while growing up in McDowell County. The truth of the matter was I rarely got out of school due to snow.
The same for the college years that were largely devoid of snow. I remember one year where it snowed briefly in the morning while we were taking a class at then Concord College. But by the time that one hour course had ended, the snow falling outside had turned to rain, and the snow on the ground was already melting. It was kind of sad to be honest with you.
I can’t otherwise recall a single snowstorm during those four years of college. Although we did get hit with the remnants of a hurricane, which made for an interesting day on campus.
I also do remember seeing a near solid black woolly worm in the months before the Great Blizzard of 1993. Remember that year? The little critter was definitely accurate that time. Not only was it a bad winter — we had snow on Halloween back in 1992 — but we also got buried under more than two feet of heavy snow during a 24-hour period in March of 1993.
I also remember seeing a woolly worm that had a lot of dark bands in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 18, 2009, monster snowstorm. That was another crippling winter event that dumped heavy, wet snow across the region. It also helped to set the stage for the so-called snowmageddon winter of 2010/2011 that dumped a record 80 inches of snow on Bluefield.
•••
Living in the country is a great thing. It’s peaceful, there is plenty of wildlife to watch and enjoy, and one can experience a calming sense of peace and serenity while just sitting outside with nature. Yes, you have to watch for deer in the morning and evening commute. They won’t stop for you. You have to stop for them. And raccoons, of course, can become a problem as well. We’ve even had a few black bear sightings in the area.
But when it snows, our road is always the last to be plowed. So that is the downside.
I’m hoping for a warm, or at least average end to December, and a warm start to January. And with hope we won’t see any major snow storms this winter.
I won’t complain about the nice weather outside. I’ll take it for as long as it lasts. Having decent weather so close to Christmas is an unexpected, but welcomed, holiday gift in my humble opinion.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
