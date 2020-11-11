Today is Veterans Day, a time to honor those brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms over the years.
During a normal year, we would be gearing up this morning in the newsroom for coverage of the annual Veterans Day parades in Welch and Princeton. Each year the cities of Welch and Princeton pay tribute to our local veterans with parades attended by hundreds of area residents. Of course, 2020 hasn’t been a normal year, not by any stretch of the imagination.
The McDowell County parade is one of the country’s longest ongoing Veterans Day events. It is still being held this morning, but the parade will be a reverse order format to ensure social distancing without large crowds. Here is how it will work. The parade, sponsored by the American Legion, will stand still while spectators drive by it in their own vehicles. That will allow for social distancing and ensure that large crowds are not gathered together.
Also during a normal year, a number of other events and activities would be held today across the region to honor area veterans. Sadly, some of those events aren’t happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While that is unfortunate, it is also a continuation of a trend that we have seen for much of 2020. A number of events that we expected to see and participate in this year were either delayed, rescheduled or outright canceled.
Of course, a parade isn’t necessary to recognize and honor our local veterans.
In fact, one of the best things you can do is simply say ‘thank you’ to a veteran today in your community.
We should always respect and honor our veterans. They battled our enemies, fought for our great flag and defended our borders throughout the history of our nation. It is through their courage and sacrifices that we enjoy our many freedoms today.
That’s why I cringe, and privately curse, every time I see a professional athlete on television refuse to stand for our flag and our National Anthem. In doing so, they disrespect not only our flag, but our great veterans.
I also promptly turn the channel when I see such a horrific showing of disrespect. That’s why the ratings are down this year for so many professional sports. No one wants to see that kind of behavior on television.
We should always salute our veterans. Not just on Veterans Day, but everyday. Even during a global pandemic.
•••
Moving forward it is probably safe to assume that life won’t be returning to normal until at least sometime in 2021. Despite COVID fatigue, masks mandates will continue through Christmas and beyond. So will social distancing, contact tracing, quarantines, COVID-19 testing, and all of the other headaches that we’ve learned to live with in the year 2020. Maybe President-Elect Joe Biden will even attempt to shut the nation down again. Let’s hope not, but he already promised to do as much on the campaign trail.
I know. It’s quite depressing. And COVID fatigue is real. I’m starting to feel it.
However, pretending that life is normal, and that there isn’t a pandemic, is not the answer.
Sadly, I’ve seen some people over the past few months act like everything is normal. They seem oblivious to the concept of a pandemic. Others act like they want to fight with you for wearing a mask. They don’t understand that the purpose of wearing a mask is more about protecting others than yourself.
I’m not a mask warrior. I hate wearing them too. But until the plague is gone, I would rather have a small degree of protection for others and myself rather than no protection at all. Besides you still get fussed at in some stores if you try to enter them without a mask on.
As I’ve said before, one day in the not too distant future we can either throw away or burn all of these masks. But for now they are still needed. Virus numbers in our region are still surging. The second wave of the pandemic is upon us.
It is a shame that we can’t have traditional parades, or other related events, to honor our veterans this year. But it’s just the world we live in right now. One day this pandemic will be over, but it is unlikely that that day will come until next spring or summer, at the earliest. And then you have those politicians who claim that we will still be wearing masks well into 2022. So who knows? I certainly hope they are wrong.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
