How long must we run the “Gauntlet” that is the Princeton-Beckley Rd (Rt 19)? How long must we maneuver our way through the mine fields (potholes)? Even the potholes have potholes. How many tires and alignments will that cost us? How long do we have to be on the lookout for ice-jams caused by water leaks that no one will fix? How much avoidable property damage could the ice cause? God forbid something worse!
America has foot prints on the ocean depths. America has footprints on the moon. America now even has foot prints on Mars. Does America not have the technology and know-how to patch a pothole or stop a water leak?
“Come On, Man!” God bless America and each one of us.
Norman Fletcher,
Matoaka
