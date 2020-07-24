Being a skeptic by nature, I was just curious to see if the lady really did have some sort of gift of insight or prophecy or sixth sense.
I certainly had been told she did by people I knew well enough to trust their judgment. But it’s kind of like seeing a ghost or a UFO. It doesn’t matter who sees it you still have to see it for yourself to really believe, and even then you will continue to have doubts. Did I really see what I think I saw?
But I was curious and had been to fortune tellers before since I was interested in parapsychology, during my colleges days especially.
All of those people I had seen, and paid for the service, showed no evidence at all of being able to tell any type of fortune. In fact, all they did was talking, searching for a reaction from me and exploring it, taking it in different directions to see further reactions.
One used playing cards and as she placed them in front of me randomly, she talked about many subjects, never looking at the cards, just staring at me and immediately responsive to my reactions. I could really have taken her in any direction I chose, making up a fantasy.
I also met a “healer” from Southwest Virginia once, who was dubbed “Amazing Grace” because, I think, his last name was Grace. He was big into Native American spiritual powers and a newspaper had done a long article on him about an incident when he allegedly healed someone. Still not sure what to think about him, but did not see any evidence of results in what I saw him do with a person who was ill.
However, this lady, who lived in Pulaski, was different apparently from other fortune tellers, and did not charge anything. People found out about her through word of mouth.
So I and a couple of friends had contacted her and she told us when to stop by.
I actually was first and I sat at a small table across from her. She was an attractive woman, mid-30s, very nice smile and friendly, one of those people who seem genuinely nice.
She just told me to relax. No cards, no crystal ball.
Asking for my hands, she lightly touched them, closed her eyes and was silent for several minutes.
Then she said one word: blackberries.
Well, that is the reason I am actually writing about this now because I was picking blackberries over the weekend and recalled this encounter.
At any rate, when she said that word I was astounded because I had just been thinking on the way to see her about blackberries almost being ripe.
The second thing she said was even more unbelievable.
She described a person in my life who I missed and had recently died.
And it was my Aunt Ebb, with whom I had always picked blackberries growing up and that was the fist summer she was not around.
How was it possible she would have known this?
Well, it’s not, if we think in terms of conventional expectations.
She did not really ask me any questions, only talked softly like she knew I understood what she was referring to, and I did.
It is difficult to describe what she said and I don’t remember all of the details, but everything she talked about related to me. It was as if she were tapping into images in my brain and was describing them.
I know. Impossible, right?
The other people with me had a similar experience, including my brother, who walked out from his session with her crying.
Not long after that, I think she moved away and I have no clue what happened to her.
At times, I have even questioned if it ever happened, but I know it did of course because I was not alone.
That was the first and only time in my life I have met anyone with such a gift.
I remain a skeptic by nature, but after that encounter, I realized we can never rule out things we think are impossible.
It also reminded me of something I learned at an earlier age.
The more you learn in life, the more you realize just how much you don’t know and understand.
