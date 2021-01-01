New year. Same problems.
Welcome to 2021. Unfortunately, the global pandemic is still raging.
More than 320,000 lives were lost to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and that death toll will continue to climb in 2021. Lives are still being lost on a daily basis even as the race to vaccinate a growing number of Americans against COVID-19 continues.
Locally, mask mandates, curfews and a myriad of virus-related restrictions will continue for the time being.
Sadly, many will continue to ignore these basic rules, even refusing to wear a mask while inside of a grocery store or department store. Why must some be so defiant as more and more area residents — family members, friends and neighbors — die of virus-related complications? Now our local health care system is in danger of being overwhelmed with virus cases.
We can all do better in 2021. We must do better. If we don’t this pandemic will never end.
We know that most people don’t like wearing a mask. But until enough Americans are inoculated against the virus to achieve what is commonly known as herd immunity, masks are still our best weapons in the fight against the virus. As is social distancing.
Come on folks! How hard is it to stand six feet away from the person in front of you at the check out aisle? If you are close enough to be breathing on their neck, you aren’t six feet away.
How many more local residents must die before we — as a region — take this pandemic seriously?
Today, as we begin our journey into the year 2021, we must all resolve to do better.
Mask up when you are out in public. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. And once the vaccine is readily available for the general public, do give ample consideration to being inoculated.
Life won’t return to normal until we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.
Let’s all resolve in 2021 to take steps to end this nightmare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.