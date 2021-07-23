The situation stank to high heaven.
Both figuratively and literally.
Anyone who has ever had a pet get sprayed by a skunk knows exactly what I’m talking about.
They also understand why God gave a skunk, which is rather slow of foot and usually can’t climb trees, a natural defense mechanism that works well. And that is an understatement.
My two late black German shepherds learned that lesson the hard way. No, they did not die from the skunk incident, but it seemed like a viable option for me at the time.
Those who have had German shepherds know they are naturally protective. Mine were trained to stay inside a perimeter around my house and that was their territory. They loved running around the perimeter to make sure I was safe.
Any human that visited was checked out thoroughly for friend or foe. Any animal that had the misfortune of wondering onto the property had three options: do an about-face and hightail it away, submit to my dogs and me quite humble about (like lying on the ground), or face the distinct possibility of death if I did not intervene in time.
So on that hot summer night when I let them out for a pre-bedtime check around the premises, I shortly heard a familiar and very serious bark sending the message that an animal had entered their territory or was close to doing so.
But those barks were suddenly and very surprisingly followed by loud yelps and whimpers.
At least one of them was hurt, I thought, and as I opened the back door to see what happened, both of them were charging for the house, running away from whatever danger had found its way inside their territory.
As they neared, the source of their fear was painfully apparent.
Yep, they had been sprayed by a skunk and, unfortunately, ran past me into the house before I could stop them.
I finally grabbed both and took them to the patio, trying not to gag myself and figuring out what to do.
Sadly, the first thing that came to mind was to bath them in tomato juice, which, I had always heard, somehow counteracted the skunk stench.
Since I love tomato juice, I had plenty of it, so the process began.
I learned something about skunk smell the hard way: tomato juice does not work. In fact, as impossible as it may be, the smell was worse. Or at least it seemed that way, but at that point my sense of smell was becoming numb.
And there was nothing else I could do except bath them with shampoo, which did nothing either.
The frustrating ordeal took us well into the night. I was exhausted and so were they, so I put them in my workout room and went to bed upstairs after a very long shower, and thankfully the smell had not worked its way upstairs yet.
I called the vet early the next morning and he certainly got a kick out of the tomato juice and gave me a simple recipe for body wash that would take care of the problem.
It is a combination of hydrogen peroxide, liquid soap and water.
He also cautioned me that it would take more than one bath. It did, like three or four, and then I realized there was apparently no way to completely extinguish the smell.
But compared to what it was like before, it was a welcome relief.
Of course, my house was permeated with skunk smell and there wasn’t much I could do about that. Febreze could not touch it, and the whole downstairs smelled like an evil concoction of skunk spray and tomato juice.
Both the house and dogs retained at least a slight odor of skunk for several weeks, although it became faint enough to cause no issue. I was also paranoid that I smelled like a skunk but the people I worked with said I did not. Thank God.
In hindsight, it was quite an humbling experience for me and my dogs and we all found a deep, lasting respect for skunks.
It was also a lesson in just how incredible nature is, and how even the lowly skunk can wield enough power to conquer man and beast.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
