A few days ago I had an opportunity to dig back into the Daily Telegraph’s archives as I was searching for information to help refresh my memory of the Great Blizzard of 1993.
Do you remember that winter storm of the century? I still have vivid memories of the crippling blizzard, including where I was when it hit and how difficult it was to dig out of more than 2 feet of snow. Still I was lacking a couple of important details for the story I was working on.
For example, did the blizzard hit us on Saturday, March 13, 1993, or Sunday, March 14, 1993? For whatever reason, I seem to remember being buried under two-feet of snow on a Sunday, and not a Saturday.
Most of the websites I searched mentioned both Saturday and Sunday, so I did the next best thing. I called a local historian, and the guy who covered the blizzard story back in 1993. That would be Bill Archer, a current county commissioner and former journalist who was on the job the day that the blizzard hit. And for those who may not be aware, Bill also has worked as a co-op weather observer for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., for the last 25 years. So he knows a little bit about the weather.
Bill quickly answered my question. He said it was Saturday, March 13, 1993. Bill was working as a reporter at the time for the newspaper, and was on the job when the storm hit.
We spent a few minutes on the phone reminiscing about that historic weather event.
Then Bill asked the million dollar question. Where was I on that day? My response was simple. I was snowed in.
If memory serves me correctly, I think I was still living in McDowell County at the time, but once news of the approaching blizzard was announced, I ended up spending that Saturday at my sister’s house — thinking that I would be closer to work.
Sure I was only 15 minutes or so away from work from she lived at the time, but it didn’t matter. I wasn’t going anywhere fast. I remember my entire vehicle being buried under more than two feet of snow. And the snow was so deep we hardly could even open the door to the outside front porch.
What followed was a lot of digging out, and days of snow shoveling. I think I ended up being stuck at my sister’s house for several days and it took even longer for me to get my car out of her driveway.
•••
There was a lot of anticipation, worry and planning in advance of last Sunday’s big snowstorm.
Anytime forecasters warn of the possibility of a lot of snow, you have to prepare. Thankfully, we didn’t end up with a foot of snow. On average, most areas saw between 5 to 6 inches of snow and sleet.
The weekend storm was still a mess, and it made for difficult travel. But it was nothing when compared to the blizzard of 1993.
We’ve now had three fairly significant snowstorms within the first 19 days of 2022, so it is shaping up to be a rather active winter.
I understand there is another chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday. And the National Weather Service is sending out an early warning about the possibility of another winter storm this weekend.
The agency’s hazardous weather outlook indicates another potentially significant winter storm looms with “impactful accumulations” of winter precipitation possible this weekend.
So there you go. It looks like we will need to keep a close eye on the weather forecast once again, as we hope for the best and prepare for the worst.
At some point, our luck may run out, and we could end up getting buried once again under a foot of snow or more. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen this weekend.
The way things are going, it could end up being a long, cold and snowy January.
How about a couple of 60 degree days instead? Is that too much to ask for?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
