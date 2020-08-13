During this public health crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, the health of all Mercer Countians is at risk. We need and deserve a strong, proactive, well-managed and engaged county Board of Health. Today, Mercer County does not have that.
Even though the coronavirus outbreak has overshadowed the many other public health issues that will continue to put us at risk – HIV, hepatitis, food borne illnesses – we need a well-staffed, fully funded county Department of Health to deal effectively with those public health issues. Today, Mercer County does not have that.
In light of all the public health threats facing Mercer County right now, our residents need and deserve an efficient, responsive health care delivery system with the expertise and capacity to manage our needs. Today, Mercer County does not have that. We are in the midst of a perfect public health storm.
The coronavirus outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center has revealed a crucial shortcoming in our public health protection organization. The Mercer County Board of Health has failed to anticipate and lead, leaving us with heartbreaking deaths and the possibility of more to come.
The opening of our schools, and the return of students to our local colleges and universities, present a terrifying specter. We know the virus is spread via community transmission and that it is currently present in Mercer County, and will likely increase with school attendance.
The very organization responsible for mitigating and intervening in this situation is now in “disarray.” The recent resignation and retirement of several members from the Board of Health have left an even larger and more regrettable leadership void.
The remaining members of the Board of Health have not exhibited foresight or leadership.
Their lack of action and clear communication to the public have further endangered the residents of Mercer County by exposing residents to health risks, reducing the health department’s effectiveness to a dangerously low level, and eroding the public trust to nil.
We must rectify this immediately.
It has been proposed by members of our community that the current Board of Health members be removed from their positions, essentially “cleaning house.” It has been requested that the Mercer County Commission call for resumes of individuals with deep public health experience and, upon assessment, choose qualified and experienced persons to appoint to the Board of Health.
Those appointments should take place 100 percent “across the board.”
Each new appointment should be carefully vetted for knowledge, credentials, experience, lack of conflicts of interest … and a complete and total commitment to the health of every Mercer County resident.
There is no time to waste.
The storm is here and we need trustworthy, capable hands at the helm.
Mercer County deserves better.
We deserve better health care and we deserve better leadership.
Deb McCarthy
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.