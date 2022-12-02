I remember the argument well.
A preacher I had met through work several years ago stopped by to chat and also to ask me if I had finished a book he loaned me about the Green River Killer, based on a true story of a serial killer.
He said the loan took place during an interview I did with him a couple of months before.
I looked at him and hesitated, finally realizing I had not read such a book and had no memory of him loaning it to me.
Yes, it was a rather awkward moment, but I told him I did not remember borrowing the book.
Sadly, I could tell he didn’t believe me so I told him that, okay, I guess it’s possible I may have forgotten so I promised to search every possible place I could have placed the book.
But after an extensive search I found nothing, which was what I expected because I thought it was his faulty memory, not mine.
When I told him the search came up empty and assured him once more I truly had no memory at all of the book or him loaning it to me, he was polite, but I knew he did not believe me.
At that point I really wished God would show up and simply tell us about what actually happened with the book.
The incident surfaced from my memories recently when I was watching a clever TV commercial.
How many of us, throughout our lives, have wished we had access to instant replays of past events, like they have at major sporting events, especially when a disagreement surfaced about who did or said what.
The commercial features the instant replay concept when couples argue over, for example, a husband denying he said he would take care of something that, of course, did not get done.
I could give many examples, and I’m sure everybody can, of having those little disagreements (that can become big arguments) and wishing there was some way to prove who was right, or maybe more satisfying sometimes who was wrong.
That is especially true during the holidays when a lot has to be done and more responsibilities have to be shared. In other words, we depend on each other more.
One of the biggest disagreements I ever had with a spouse was who took care of “hiding” a particular gift for one of our children since it arrived too early to wrap, and, besides, the temptation for a child to tear a little wrapping and peak can be great.
When the tree was up and we started wrapping gifts to put under it just before Christmas we both remembered the gift but neither of us had any memory of hiding it.
She was convinced I told her I would hide it and I was convinced she told me should would hide it.
She said her memory was a lot better than mine and starting using examples. Well, needless to say, with Christmas preparation chaos and frayed nerves, the fight was on.
I would have gladly pulled out that red challenge flag NFL coaches carry in their pockets for a replay of one of us hiding the gift, mostly to show her I was right rather than locating the gift for our child.
We eventually found the gift, or course, since hiding places were in reality limited. When we did find it, I was convinced she remembered hiding it and would not admit it, but she was convinced the same of me.
Most of the time, it is not a matter of dishonesty, it is a matter of faulty memory.
But the consequences of a disagreement is where the test of character comes into play.
If there is one thing I have learned about relationships over the years, and mostly the hard way, it is that when unpleasantness surfaces you either have to solve it or let it go.
Whether it is a disagreement that could be settled with an instant replay or one that is about routine things we deal with on a day-to-day basis, they have to be settled.
That is certainly true for big ones, but also small ones, which, left to fester, can become major sores and poison the entire relationship.
The love may be there, but without the honesty and communication it may not be for long.
Many years ago one of my uncles, and I am not sure which one, gave me a piece of advice about how to have and maintain a happy marriage.
He said that every night when he and my aunt went to bed, they would not go to sleep if any problem or issue had surfaced during the day until it was settled.
That takes honesty because we often don’t want to talk about unpleasant feelings and rationalize issues as no big deal. But they can be big deals if not addressed.
Not easy to do and sometimes they had to agree to disagree and just let it go. Because the purpose was not to carry anything over that could damage communication or cause any ill feelings at all going forward.
A small crack in the glass can lead to complete shattering.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
