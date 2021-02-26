Watching footage of the passenger jet engine that blew up and burned during flight recently brought back the memory of an incident that, well, helped make me appreciate even more how fragile life is.
I was on my way to Bluefield in a twin propeller plane that at one time could be seen every day land and take off at Mercer County Airport. This was after Piedmont so it may have been Colgan Air, but I’m not sure.
Living in Charleston, S.C., at the time I decided to fly here to visit my mother and other relatives but had to fly because I had gone to D.C. with a graduate school group in a van and wanted to detour on the way back to Charleston.
So I left D.C., landed in Roanoke, and caught a plane to Bluefield. The Roanoke-Bluefield flight was a popular one back then.
I was not looking forward to landing in Bluefield because seeing what appears as a tiny ribbon of a runaway from the air almost extinguishes any hope of landing safely. The first time I saw the runway from the air I had left Beckley on my way to Ft. Jackson, S.C. for U.S. Army basic training. I really did not think it was possible to land on that minuscule strip of pavement and my military experience would never, no pun intended, get off the ground. I was elated when those wheels touched down and I was still alive.
But on this occasion I was happy to be going to see my family so I put it out of my mind as I sat in the window seat beside a lady on the left side of the plane (looking forward from my seat). I guess about 20 people were on the flight.
Taking off always makes me nervous and always has. I think it’s a matter of it being such a critical part of a flight, and the fact my life is in the hands of a stranger. I would prefer to be the pilot, although I never had the opportunity to learn to fly.
At any rate, the takeoff was normal and we reached the height to level off.
That’s when I heard it, a loud sudden pop.
I looked outside my window and saw a small plume of black smoke coming from the engine (those planes had one on each wing) and a small flame.
The propeller was not turning. Not at all.
My immediate reaction was to not think, just wait and see if any type of movement of the plane followed. After a few seconds nothing happened and that made me feel better. No sudden descent, no jerking or turbulence. Nothing.
Then the pilot spoke over the speaker, saying something to the effect that we should not be worried, the plane was built to fly and land using only one engine.
The lady beside me was visibly upset, but then calmed quickly. I think that was because the pilot’s voice was so reassuring.
During that short time, I really did not have time to worry.
I could see we were making a gradual, but stable, turn and since we were not far from the airport I soon saw it, but also noticed emergency vehicles near the runway, lights flashing.
Okay, I thought, at least first-responders are nearby if we belly flop or veer off the runway, but I had a sense of peace about it.
To all of our delight, the landing was as smooth as silk.
I was thankful it turned out okay of course but did not appreciate the severity of the incident until a few days later.
When I returned to Charleston (by bus) I related what happened to a friend who was stationed at the Air Force base there and was a navigator, I think.
He told me that if the engine would have expired a couple of minutes earlier when we were taking off and ascending, well, most likely I would never have seen Charleston again.
In hindsight, the single most important thing that happened after the engine blew (other than not crashing) was the words of the pilot.
I have no clue who he was, but there was a calming sincerity in his voice that was so real it could not have been fake. I will never forget his voice and the impact.
We all need to hear such a voice through many events in our lives. If only we could.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
