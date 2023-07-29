The stories I can still remember — a well some 300-feet deep and when the drill struck water, it gushed up out of the ground like an oil strike. It was always memorable to hit one of those “artesian wells” or aquifers where the underground water is trapped under pressure. In the grand scheme of nature, water is much more valuable than oil or gold and many theorize that in the not-too-distant future, water may well become the most valuable commodity in the world of trade.
Consider the plight of the Western states, battling over the precious water flowing through the Colorado River system. From Las Vegas to the vegetable belt in California agriculture and human beings are eager to get their supply. The current snow melt has eased tension for a while but there is no guarantee the coming winter will provide an excess of moisture again. Those “atmospheric rivers” are unpredictable and generally do not come very often.
As with most items, supply and demand dictate price and customers across America are paying a higher premium for their water. According to Bluefield Research (in Boston) the average monthly water bill is now $118 which is 51 percent higher than a decade ago. As painful as “regular” inflation has been, the surge in water costs has on average been double that amount.
In my days with the Tazewell County Development Corporation/Clinch Valley Community Action summer youth programs, we often had contact with local water projects. Coalfield towns like Pocahontas, for instance, began repairing and replacing water systems more than a generation ago. Some of those lines had been in the ground since the late 1800s and many communities in the Mercer and McDowell area had water systems put in by coal companies nearly a century ago.
I can recall seeing pipes with cracks, holes and sometimes complete separation in some areas. Though the decades, more than a few of those old pipes had accumulated silt and sediment inside, much like the clogged arteries that cause heart attacks. Imagine the quality of the drinking water consumed by residents who used those systems.
Although the local government agencies such as the Public Service Authority, etc., now control many of the water facilities there are still quite a few local systems overseen by individuals. Some homes still get their water from springs and not every residence is supplied by “clean” running water. It is cheaper but not usually so healthy.
In 2023, there are approximately 148,000 independent water systems left in America and some are located right here in Four Seasons Country. Many function very well. We have seen on local news features, however, that many communities are relying on antiquated arrangements not equipped to serve customers and some are held together literally with duct tape and old pipes. More than a few citizens get water in jugs from above ground pipes with free-flowing water. It is a tradition that has been around for generations and will likely continue.
Water usage patterns have certainly changed. In the heyday of the great Pocahontas Coalfields, a fair number of homes had acquired indoor plumbing. Family members had been a standard schedule for bathing. However, a large portion of both urban and rural homes even in the decade following World War II still used the old No. 3 washtub with water heated on the stove for the traditional “Saturday night bath.”
When water had to be carried in buckets from the well or spring house, use was necessarily kept to a minimum. Water was not to be wasted. Whether for cooking or simply “passing around the dipper” to get drinks from a bucket, there was always the need to make good use of every drop.
In modern America, most folks may turn on the tap or the shower with little thought to the process of delivery or the cost involved.
Water usage in the “2020s” is fairly well defined. According to the Water Resource Foundation, 24 percent, roughly a quarter of all home water, is used for necessary bathroom purposes. We like to be clean, averaging one daily shower per individual in each family. That is another 20 percent of the consumption. Using the sinks, either in bathrooms or kitchens, accounts for 19 percent. Clothes washers (laundry) take another 17 percent, in keeping with the majority who prefer to be clean on the inside and outside on a daily basis.
However, in our pursuit of cleanliness, we sometimes neglect maintenance and so leaks take another 12 percent of the water. Various and sundry reason take up the rest.
The average (whatever that is) family uses about 400 gallons per day with more than 300 gallons for indoor consumption.
It may rain more often than some would like. Stop, consider and be thankful.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.