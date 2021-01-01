We love our majestic mountains and beautiful valleys but our natural resources demand strong stewardship to preserve for future generations.
In the 2021 legislative session, water quality will again come before our state representatives. Our state Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is required to submit recommendations to our legislature periodically under the federal Clean Waters Act. You might remember that in 2019, our WV legislature voted on updating the acceptable limits of 60 water contaminants, as recommended by the WVDEP. As reported in this paper, and others, the West Virginia Manufacturing Association argued against these recommendations, raising concerns about industry’s costs in meeting these standards and shockingly asserting that since West Virginians are more obese than the national average we are therefore able to tolerate higher levels of water contamination than other Americans. Appallingly, these arguments apparently convinced all of Mercer County’s representatives in both chambers, who are all still representing us, and the WVDEP’s recommendations were not passed.
Water contamination is a real issue in West Virginia. There are documented excess incidences of multiple cancers over what would be expected in communities that draw from contaminated waters. Our state DNR cautions us not to eat fish from our waters very often. With the advent of fracking there will be even more threats to our state’s groundwater, streams and rivers.
I reject the premise that attracting business requires unsafe water.
Please pay attention to these issues. Contact your local representatives. Our children and grandchildren depend on us.
Mark Elliott, MD,
Princeton
