For weeks, the threat of war in Europe appeared to be all but inevitable.
Still, some were convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t attack Ukraine, holding on to that belief despite the massive build-up of troops surrounding Ukraine.
We now know that Putin intended to attack Ukraine from the very beginning.
Putin likely sensed weakness from the West. As he threatened war, the only response from the international community, and the United States in particular, was a promise of economic sanctions. This was hardly a deterrent for the Russian tyrant, who in recent days has appeared to be increasingly unhinged.
Last week, a world already reeling from the aftermath of a global pandemic, awakened to a new crisis — the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.
Although expected, it was certainly not a comforting experience.
•••
As fate would have it, I was sidelined at home last week, as per doctor’s orders.
Of course, I couldn’t turn the television off. War was unfolding in real-time on the 46-inch flat screen. And the never-ending barrage of news alerts coming from the cellphone was a reminder of the fact that our world was once again dealing with a new global crisis. Likewise, newspaper headlines served as a reminder of the historical significance of the conflict that was underway in Europe.
Soon we were told President Biden would address the nation. But the timing of that speech kept getting pushed back.
Eventually he appeared before the cameras for a presidential press conference that stood out for all of the wrong reasons.
It began with our commander in chief reading, word by word, a carefully scripted speech from a teleprompter. It was striking in that rarely did his eyes ever move from the teleprompter, nor did he ever pause to show any signs of emotion. Even more troubling was the fact that he seemed to be struggling reading the words from the teleprompter.
Good brief. Did Biden ever attend a Speech 101 class in college, I thought to myself?
If so, then he has to realize that you simply can’t just stand up there and simply reading word for word from a prepared speech without any deviation from that prepared text and without conveying any form of emotion or variety of vocal tone.
Then came the questions from the presidential press corp. This too seemed like a highly scripted event. So much that Mr. Biden turned to a sheet of paper he was holding to read out the names of what were apparently pre-selected reporters who would be allowed to ask questions.
One female reporter nervously asked Biden if Putin was threatening a nuclear strike on America?
What? Where in the world did that question come from?
Well, maybe that reporter was actually on to something, as just this past weekend Putin ordered all of Russia’s nuclear forces to be placed on high alert, a dangerous escalation of the crisis.
A few soft, but reasonable questions followed on why the administration wasn’t imposing sanctions on Putin personally (it has since done so), along with questions about whether Biden thought the sanctions would actually serve as a deterrent toward Putin’s aggression.
Then, in an unexpected moment, Biden agreed to take a question from a Fox News reporter with whom he had recently sparred with.
Peter Doocy responded with an easy, but important question, one which most Americans were probably asking themselves at the time.
Doocy asked how much economic pain the attack on Ukraine would cause everyday Americans? And how high will gas prices climb as a result?
Finally, Biden showed signs of life, slowly articulating a careful response to the question, although his answer was not what most Americans wanted to hear. Gas prices will go up in the short term, we were told. In fact, oil prices surged above $100 a barrel on Tuesday.
Suddenly America has gone from being energy independent to energy dependent, and at the worst possible time.
Now everyone is paying more at the pump, and more to keep our homes heated. Then you have runaway inflation, and food prices that are near record highs.
What a mess. But at least we can take our masks off, right?
I walk away from the television shaking my head. I, and millions of other Americans, are deeply worried about the direction of our country, and the world, right now.
Watching war unfold from the comfort of one’s home wasn’t a comforting experience.
Amazingly enough, as of this writing, Ukraine is still standing. But how long the defiant country can hold out against the Russian war machine remains to be seen.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
