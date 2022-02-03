I sometimes spot a lot of wildlife when I hike around Glenwood Lake. A few months ago, I saw an osprey diving into the lake and snatching at fish. That was quite a sight. Most of the time I spot a deer or two or an occasional wild turkey.
It’s also not unusual to spot wildlife right outside your door. One time when I was attending education classes at Concord University, I came home and found a huge buck standing right in front of my apartment. and on the day before Thanksgiving, a whole flock of wild turkeys walked past my window.
All of these sightings are a distant second to what I spotted last week. I live near Princeton, and one morning I was about to get in my car and head for work when I heard crows squawking like crazy. Following the noise, I looked around and saw a flock of them harassing a huge bird. I see vultures all the time, so I wasn’t too interested at first.
The bird banked and I realized that I was wrong. Vultures’ wings from a V shape from their shoulders, but this bird’s shoulders were straight.
Then I glimpsed its white head and white tail feathers.
It was a bald eagle. I couldn’t believe it. The bird banked again, and this time I was sure about the sighting.
I’ve seen bald eagles before, but only in a zoo or as a rescued bird living at places like the Three Rivers Avian Center near Hinton. Until that moment, I had never seen one in the wild. Years ago, I saw some huge bald eagle nests – each as big as a car – while visiting the Canaan Valley, but I missed seeing their builders.
The eagle roosted in a tree for about a minute before flying off with the annoying crows in pursuit. I mentioned my encounter when I arrived at the newsroom, and we decided that the status of local eagles was worth a weekend story.
An annual eagle count was conducted in early January in parts of Monroe, Summers, Raleigh and Greenbrier counties in West Virginia and across the state line in Giles County, Va. Three Rivers Avian Center, Bibbee Nature Club, Brooks Bird Club, Hanging Rock Migration Observatory, Pipestem State Park and guests watched for bald eagles. When the count was over, they had seen 56 bald eagles and a few golden eagles, too.
Only two or three bald eagles were sighted when the annual count was started seventeen years ago. An insecticide, DDT, had taken a toll on their numbers, but the population started rebounding when DDT was banned back in the 1970s. Now the annual count is sighting around 50 bald eagles a year, plus there are nests in the region.
Despite this success, eagles still face a lot of hazards, and one of the chief ones is lead. A few year ago, I did a story about a sick bald eagle that was found along Route 460 near Princeton. It had all the signs of acute lead poisoning; in fact, it was so weak, veterinarians didn’t have to sedate it. It died before it could be taken to the Three Rivers Avian Center.
Eagles consume lead particles if they scavenge the carcasses of deer and other game that’s been shot with lead ammunition. Lead particles get into the meat. Lead fishing weights contaminate the waters where eagles seek out fish. Hunting and fishing enthusiasts have been encouraged to use non-lead ammunition and fishing sinkers to help reduce the contamination problem. Every contribution could help improve life for our local eagles.
I’m watching the skies a little more carefully now. I understand that Bluestone Lake around Hinton is a good place to spot bald eagles and their golden cousins, so I might take a day trip sometime and try some eagle watching. I’d love to see a bald eagle while its fishing.
Now that would be a bucket list experience.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
