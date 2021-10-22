I doubt any of us when we were growing up even thought of the possibility that someday we could, in essence, look through a Sears & Roebuck catalogue on a TV screen, start pushing buttons on items we wanted to purchase, pay for them and they would be delivered directly to our doorstep.
That was about as far-fetched as Dick Tracy’s facetime phone watch or Star Trek’s tricorder.
Well, technology now rules, and the Sears catalogue bit the dust in 1993, with most outhouses already gone by then anyway. I think most people understand that connection.
Many called the Sears “big book” a “dream book,” because it was so chock full of about everything, offering plenty to dream about.
The toy section was huge, so when my turn came to see the catalogue after the Christmas edition arrived, that was indeed exciting.
We had a reasonable estimate of about how much would be spent on each of us for gifts, so as tempting as the dreaming was, we learned to be practical as well, which turned out to be a very valuable life lesson.
I always think of those days when buying gifts for my own children, and of course all of the changes that have taken place. Not only has technology now dominated the process as well as the gifts themselves, children generally demand far more, or at least expect it, than before.
The threat of a lump of coal and an orange in a stocking for bad behavior has been replaced with a less powerful version of the latest electronic gadget.
I am not complaining, though, and very happy my kids have never been in the same situation I was in growing up, which was, well, basically rather poor, at least in money.
One of my most memorable Christmases was when I received a simple Timex watch, among a few other small gifts.
Last year, one of the gifts I purchased was also a watch, but a “smart watch,” not too much unlike the Dick Tracy watch, with a price tag of several hundred dollars.
Those simple times many of us experienced were just as simple as that Timex, which, like our lives, took a lickin’ but kept on tickin’.
And that smart phone tells the same time as the Timex did. You may not have to wind it, but you sure have to charge it. Winding was a lot quicker.
But then again, the Timex did not answer the phone, record my heart rate, measure my sleep, give me the weather or, well, the list goes on.
Time passes of course whether we see the time of day on an $8.95 Timex or a $400 smart watch.
It’s not a matter of the time itself, though, it’s what we do with it that counts.
What I want is a smart watch that is helpful in the “counts” arena, one that allows me to program it to remind me of things I am doing I don’t really want to spend much, or any, time doing.
My smart phone actually does that to a degree.
Yep, once a week, it notifies me of how much “screen time” I have used during the last seven days, with an average amount each day.
Honestly, I am always amazed.
Seriously? I spent that much time on the darn thing? What in the world was I doing?
Talk about your life literally flashing before your eyes.
I wish I could buy a watch or a phone smart enough to make me smarter by reminding me at least twice a day, based on all the information they have on me, especially what I eat and drink every day, about how much longer I most likely have to live.
I expect the screen time of my life would be replaced to a great extent by actual living time.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
