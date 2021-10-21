Here in the mountains of southern West Virginia, deer are once again becoming increasingly active along area roadways.
In fact, West Virginia’s drivers still rank first in the country for the likelihood of colliding with an animal while driving with a 1 in 37 chance, according to the latest research by State Farm Insurance. Those odds remain unchanged from last year’s study.
The national average for such a collision with an animal is only 1 in 109.
The latest study found that deer once again made up for the majority of damage to vehicles from animals in West Virginia. Most animal-related crashes in the United States occur from October to December.
Deer, in particular, are quite active at dusk and dawn during this time period, particularly here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and neighboring Southwest Virginia.
State Farm found that West Virginia ranked 26th in the nation for the number of animal collision claims with just over 30,000 animal claims filed in July 1, 2020 to June 30 of this year. Pennsylvania ranked first with over 166,000 animal collision claims.
Virginia had 78,575 claims, making the Commonwealth ninth in the country for such filings, according to State Farm research.
The data reflects what we already know.
Now is the time for area residents to slow down at night along some of the region’s mountainous roads due to this increase in deer activity.
Sometimes the animals are standing along the edge of the road, and often times they are in the middle of the road.
Simply put, the chances of hitting a deer crossing a road or highway is greater around this time of the year.
So all motorists should exercise safety, particularly late at night when the animals tend to be more active.
State Farm offers several safety tips to help avoid animal collisions and injuries. They include:
• Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights.
• Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.
• Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
• Always wear a seatbelt.
If you see deer in your vicinity, please slow down to avoid a potential collision.
Remember we should all practice safe driving habits all year round along our many mountainous roads.
