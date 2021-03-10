The COVID-19 Relief Bill, if passed, will mandate sweeping changes to our electoral system. Here are just a few of the changes.
Google HR1 to read the changes. Allow internet registration, automatic voter registration, same day voter registration, no ID required to vote, providing voter registration to secondary school students, voter registration for minors, preventing voter purging even of deceased persons, FEC would oversee individual states redistricting, small dollar financing of campaigns (If you donate $25.00 to your campaign favorite, it could be multiplied up to 6 times with tax dollars), many of the states election laws would be taken over by the FEC and many of these state laws are guaranteed by the constitution.
And, keep in mind that less than 10 percent of the $1.9 trillion relief bill actually goes to COVID relief.
This is why the Senator demanded that the entire bill, 628 pages, be read on the Senate floor. Please remember how our legislators vote on this bill.
No one is against financial and other relief to all citizens affected by this pandemic, but do we need 90 percent of almost 2 trillion dollars go to pork barrel spending?
WARNING! If you are faint of heart don’t research HR1.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
