Did you know that there are over 50 million people in the United States that are currently battling dementia and Alzheimer’s? According to Alz.org, Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disease that keeps getting worse, and there is currently no cure. Knowing the early warning signs and symptoms can help you identify dementia in someone you love.
There are early warning signs to dementia, and these include memory loss that disrupts daily life, having difficulty solving problems such as keeping track of monthly bills, having a hard time doing familiar things like changing the television channel, and getting confused about location or time. Other warning signs may include paying less attention to keeping themselves clean, feeling uninterested in hobbies or other social activities, and changes in mood and personality, becoming confused, fearful, or anxious.
If you see any of these signs in someone that you know, it may be difficult for you to know what to do. Do not ignore these signs, any of these warning signs are health concerns and need to be evaluated by a doctor. For more information about warning signs and what to do if you suspect them, visit alz.org/Alzheimer’s-dementia/10_signs. This website gives you information that may help you figure out whether someone is dealing with Alzheimer’s or just a typical age-related change.
If you or someone you know are experiencing any of these signs or symptoms, or experience memory loss, please contact a medical professional or get into contact with the Alzheimer’s association for more advice. Their number is 1-800-282-3900. Get your loved ones the help they need, so that we as a nation can eliminate Alzheimer’s disease for good. 50 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is 50 million too many.
Jessica Roberts,
Bluefield
