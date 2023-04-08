It is Easter weekend 2023 here in the mountains, and a familiar weather pattern is once again repeating itself.
According to the forecast, temperatures will drop back into the 30s tonight, and Easter Sunday will be cool but dry with temperatures only in the mid 50s.
Ask long-time area residents, and they will likely tell you that Easter Sunday is often cold here in Bluefield.
It is typical spring weather here in the mountains.
I’m talking about warm days, and cool nights. Wearing short sleeves during the day and snuggling under covers at night.
With no rain or snow in the forecast Sunday, the slightly cooler temperatures outside shouldn’t deter area residents from attending church, family gatherings or outdoor Easter egg hunts.
Some who rarely go to church will make an exception for Easter Sunday, which is the culmination of the holy week.
Others will simply observe Sunday as a day off from work.
The Holy Week, and Easter Sunday in particular, is always a big week for church attendance. But congregations across the country saw their numbers drop during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Some churches even closed their doors for long periods of time during the early days of the pandemic.
Now that the pandemic is finally waning, maybe we will once again see an uptick in church attendance.
•••
Here in the mountains, the back and forth transition between warm and cold air is normal for April.
Cooler days and nights are even possible well into May.
Years ago I remember one particular spring that was downright miserable. It was seemingly wet and cool for the duration of the season.
Back then the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival was held during the month of May. Princeton, at the time, also held a SummerFest celebration. It too was normally celebrated in late May.
I remember going to SummerFest that year, and it was downright cold outside.
In fact, the first week of June during that particular year was even cold.
One of the primary reasons the annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival was moved from May to June by the chamber is because of the fact that May can still be chilly here in the mountains.
By the first week of June, warmer air is normally in place, which is more appropriate for festival season.
Kids are normally out of school by then as well, which translates into larger crowds at the carnival.
•••
So here is my dilemma.
Do I switch the thermostat inside to cooling or heat?
The cool air would be helpful during the day, but wouldn’t work at night — at least not yet. Heat is still needed sometimes at night when the temperature drops into the 40s or below.
OK, before you hit the send button on your email to inform me that the thermostat will automatically switch between cool air and warm air, let me point out that mine doesn’t actually work like that. I guess it is an older unit, as you must manually switch between cooling and heating. It doesn’t switch back and forth by itself as I would imagine the newer heating and cooling systems do.
The heat pump repairman during his last visit to the house told me it is best to leave the thermostat at the same temperature — and to not keep going up and down. Well, sometimes that is necessary, particularly when the monthly electric bill hits a new troubling high. What do you do? Well, your first instinct is to turn down the thermometer a degree or two. Right?
Surely, if you lower it far enough, the electric bill also will decrease. Right?
Sadly, it doesn’t seem to work that way.
In a week or two (or maybe three) everything should work itself out.
Warmer air will eventually win out in this back and forth tug of war between cold and warmth.
At that point we will need the indoor cooling both during the day and the night.
Thoughts will then turn to outdoor summer activities, along with a parade of upcoming fairs and festivals in what we hope will be our post Covid world.
Then the frigid subzero Christmas of 2022 will be all but a distant memory. Simply a statistic of note for future weather records.
•••
Spring is one of the greatest times of the year for our region. Trees and mountainsides that were largely barren just a few weeks ago soon will be green again. Flowers also are slowly starting to emerge from the ground.
Folks across the region are outside walking and working in the sun. Many are turning their televisions off, and enjoying longer nights on the front porch or deck.
Others are using the beautiful weather as an opportunity to talk to friends or neighbors (in person, and not through Facebook or texting). A smile can now be found on many maskless faces. The warmer spring days will do that to a person.
Winter’s gloom and doom is almost over. Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner.
Life is so much simpler here in the mountains when we can finally shed our winter coats and long sleeves.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
