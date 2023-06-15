Sometimes it’s easy to forget about water’s awesome power until you see it firsthand.
About 6 inches of rain was dumped on the city of Bluefield and parts of Mercer County during the Memorial Day Weekend, and that storm left its mark. A footbridge I often cross at Glenwood Recreation Park to reach the hiking trails was literally lifted apart. It was made of heavy timbers and long nails that could be better described as spikes, but rising water wrecked it.
I also found gullies about 6 inches deep or more washed through trails that have a downhill slope.
Trees had fallen because the ground became too saturated to hold their roots. Seeing those toppled trees reminded me of other floods I have covered over the years.
One standout in my memory is the August 2021 flood that tore through the Hurley area of Buchanan County, Va. I saw one house that was smashed against a bridge by the flood’s power. Cars and trucks were scattered like forgotten toys and whole yards had been washed away. Homes were wrecked by water and the debris that hit them were like battering rams. Tragically, one woman lost her life.
I saw similar scenes after a flood scoured parts of McDowell County. While I was talking to residents in the Panther area, one man invited me to look at his property, which was situated alongside a creek.
Half of his front yard had been washed away.
As I looked at the scene, I realized that the homeowner was staring at a boulder.
This boulder, which was about the size of a refrigerator, was in the middle of the creek. After looking at it for a few moments, he turned to me.
“That wasn’t there before,” he said.
That chunk of solid sandstone must have weighed as much as my car, but the floodwaters had washed it downstream. It reminds me why driving into running water is a bad idea. You can’t tell how deep it is, and it could wash you downstream with ease. Years ago, I drove through some standing water outside of Bluefield, Va. after a flood hit the area.
That was a big mistake. Even though the water wasn’t moving, it was deeper than I had believed and I almost didn’t reach the opposite side. My car was never right again after that drenching.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, does come to the scene after a major flood inflicted damage, but that’s not always the case. Virginia officials had to struggle and lobby when it came to getting FEMA assistance for the Hurley area after the 2021 flood hit it. FEMA requires certain levels of damage and financial losses before assistance is forthcoming.
The Mercer County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Bluefield are asking property and business owners to fill out surveys outlining any flood damage they suffered along with financial losses. The accumulated information could help the city and county qualify for federal flood assistance or other programs if FEMA criteria is not met.
Residents can find the survey on the city of Bluefield website and the city’s Facebook page. The survey is also available on the Mercer County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
During a town hall meeting conducted Tuesday evening at the Bluefield Arts Center, City Manager Cecil Marson urged people to fill out the survey even if they experienced only minor damage that they cleaned up themselves. The hope is that accumulated data could be enough to meet federal guidelines for assistance. Hopefully, the city of Bluefield and Mercer County can qualify for federal assistance or some other kind of relief.
I was visiting family when the Memorial Day storm hit Mercer County.
There was some rain near my mom’s home, but nothing that raised any alarm bells in my mind until editor Samantha Perry called me and asked for some phone numbers I happen to have on my call list. That’s when I knew something major had happened.
I hope we won’t get another rainstorm like that one anytime soon, but the summer is young and the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. forecasted a slight chance of thunderstorms, but I know I’ll be watching the skies a little more closely for some time to come.
