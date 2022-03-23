As our world moves from one crisis to the next, so apparently does the attention span of everyday Americans.
Lately, the collective focus of the masses and those of us who write headlines for a living, has been largely focused on the atrocities of Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, the high price of gasoline and rampant inflation.
You don’t see a lot of people talking about COVID-19 anymore. Nor is there a lot of media focus at the moment on the pandemic.
But to put things in a proper and hyper local perspective, virus cases are very low right now in the region. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mercer County was reporting only 36 active COVID cases. McDowell County is reporting only 19 active cases and Monroe County is down to only two active infections. With active cases that low, there isn’t a lot to report on, at least for the moment. Another surge may be coming, we are being told by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, but it is not here yet.
Instead, all eyes are still focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.
There are growing fears that this war could eventually drag other countries into the battlefield, and become more of a global conflict. For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, a growing number of Americans also are worried about the possibility of a nuclear exchange with Russia, thanks in part to the recent antics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the madman responsible for the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also hasn’t been shy in recent days about throwing around the phrase, “World War III.”
•••
I know most local folks have all but forgotten about the pandemic, but it would be a fallacy to pretend that COVID is gone and is never coming back. The current outbreak in the United Kingdom could, in fact, be a harbinger of things to come in the weeks or months ahead for the United States.
I’m like you. I hope the pandemic will soon be over. But we should be mindful of the fact that the virus is still present in our community.
One day, if we are lucky, we will move from a pandemic to an endemic, meaning COVID will become a seasonal thing just like the regular flu.
But we will still have to keep a close eye on things here, including the so-called BA.2 “stealth variant,” to make sure another surge doesn’t occur locally in the weeks ahead.
As far as the war is concerned, who knows at this point where this thing is going?
However, the longer the war drags on, the greater the risk that other nations, including NATO countries, could eventually be drawn into the conflict. At that point, things could further escalate. This too is something everyone hopes to avoid.
Gas prices, and inflation, are impacting everyone. At the gas pump. At the grocery store. At the local big box department store. At the small mom and pop store.
Everything we buy is costing more. Our wallets and pocketbooks are filling the financial pinch.
Or at least that is the case for most of us. However, I do know that there are a few folks out there who are actually defending the whole inflation thing. Apparently they are OK with paying more for the things we normally buy on a weekly basis. To each their own, I assume. However, I can’t think of a single good thing to say about inflation.
So there you go. War, inflation, soaring gas prices, another looming virus surge, talk of global food shortages and who knows what else the next week or month will bring.
These are certainly troubling times that we are living in.
But for now, the national narrative is still focused on Ukraine. War, it seems, is a difficult thing to ignore.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s Managing Editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
