Starting in March last year, I found myself doing the same story again and yet again. This festival or event had been postponed or canceled. This facility had been closed due to COVID-19. Anything and everything that could possibly draw a crowd had become impossible thanks to the pandemic. Finding fresh ways to say “closed down due to COVID” turned into a challenge.
Now the trend is reversing and I’m working on finding fresh ways to say “we’re going to be open this year.”
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is underway in Bluefield after being shut down in 2020. New virus cases and continuing reports of deaths made having the region’s regular kick-off for the summer season a hazard, but now record crowds are coming back. So many people have been hungry for events that get them outdoors and back to doing anything approaching normal.
That hunger brought people back to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail after it was closed for several weeks in early 2020. I was wondering if riders would come back when it reopened in May 2020, but they came back eagerly and soon drove trail pass sales to record highs. Seeing pickup trucks hauling campers and ATVs on our roads is so common now, I hardly pay attention to them except for making sure I don’t hit them. Seeing ATVs is like seeing squirrels in our forests. They’ve become part of the local scenery.
Local parks like Glenwood Recreation Park are seeing a resurgence in visitors, too. I can remember when playgrounds were taped off and swings were put out of reach with zip ties to keep children off them. Now the playgrounds are open and people are hiking the trails. A couple of weeks ago, I went to the park early one Saturday afternoon for a hike and saw at least three or four family reunions in progress. As usual, I didn’t see anybody on the challenging ridge trails, but saw plenty of other people on the lake trails. The overall scene looked downright normal.
More events are scheduled to come back this summer if the pandemic numbers keep declining. The Princeton Rescue Squad plans to have a Fourth of July celebration this year. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID, but this year should see bands, activities and fireworks again. In Welch, there will be an inaugural WV Coalfields Cookoff WV State BBQ and ATV Festival that will take place June 11 and 12.
I’ve had COVID and later got both my COVID shots and I’m still using a mask when I think it’s appropriate and using hand sanitizer, but I’ve been getting out after long weeks of working from home and making only necessary trips. I went for months without seeing my mom or other members of my family. Many people went through that situation. A lot of us caught COVID and had to go through isolation, working from home and staying in quarantine. Wanting to get back to our regular lives is perfectly natural.
We seem to be getting ahead of COVID, but I’m not ready to relax my guard just yet. Our current situation reminds me of what I’m always told when it come to taking antibiotics. If you get a prescription, you’re supposed to take each of the pills on schedule until they’re all gone. If you start feeling better and stop taking the prescription, the virus gets a chance to recover and get stronger. Feeling better means the medicine is working, but it doesn’t mean you’re cured completely.
The same idea applies to the pandemic. The fact that mask use and other precautions are being relaxed means that the vaccinations and the precautions are working, but it doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is gone.
I’m relaxing my precautions, but I still keep a mask and the hand sanitizer ready if I go out to a festival or any other place with lots of people. A year of avoiding crowds have made me leery about getting among lots of people. Eventually, I’ll get over that reluctance and get out in public more. Like everyone else, I’m looking forward to the day when we can forget COVID precautions and forget COVID entirely.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
