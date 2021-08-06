Most TV commercials are moronic but some occasionally are quite clever, as the Dr. Rick commercials I recently wrote about.
Another recent one not only caught my eye, it reminded me of a close relationship my mother had with a cat.
This new ad is for a Chevy truck tailgate, which is like one of those transformers, more than meets the eye.
But the cat, Walter, steals the show because he has been trained to do the things a dog does, and more. Walter is one smart feline.
As soon as I saw the commercial for the first time, my late mother’s cat, Blue Boy, came to mind.
It was surprising she took in a cat in the first place considering she never seemed to be interested in them, did not like pets in the house (although she did tolerate a couple of my dogs) and had never even mentioned the possibility of having any pet.
But Blue Boy just kind of showed up at her house one day, I think, but I’m sure. I just know I was shocked to see him in her house.
The cat was brown and had rather long hair, which of course prompted a quick question: Why Blue Boy?
Well, she named him Blue Boy after a print of the Thomas Gainsborough painting she had hanging in the living room. I have no idea what the connection was with the cat.
But I can say for certain, Blue Boy was a highly intelligent, precocious little rascal, and sneaky too.
He didn’t like my mother’s sister, Aunt Ebb, at all, probably sensing she was a dog person and never had much of a fondness for cats. Animals know these things.
Aunt Ebb would be sitting on the couch and Blue Boy would sneak up, jump on the back of the couch and swat her head. She would yelp and try to smack him with her hand, well, kind of half-heartedly, because she knew my mother would be upset if she actually hit him.
I think Blue Boy enjoyed the little game.
It was like that with about every visit. Blue Boy would find some way to sneak up on her and swat her, or jump up on her lap, which Aunt Ebb hated, and quickly jump off, a clear attempt to annoy her.
“Get that frazzlin’ cat away from me!” she would yell as my mother did a very poor job of hiding a mischievous grin.
I can certainly sympathize with Aunt Ebb’s predicament now because my daughter Emily has a cat named Maggie that loves to annoy me. Believe it or not, she crawled up on my lap one day and peed on me!
Gosh. I did nothing to deserve that.
But Emily loves her cat, and my mother sure loved Blue Boy and talked about him like he was her child. Well, I guess he was. Blue Boy was great company for her and they had an uncanny connection, with him seeming to understand everything she said.
As we all know, though, those close relationships with pets don’t last long, relatively speaking, and losing a pet can be a very traumatic experience.
My mother was with Blue Boy at the vet’s when he had to be put down to relieve his suffering. When she described the experience to me through her tears it was heartbreaking.
Although there may have been no connection, not long after Blue Boy’s death she started showing early signs of Alzheimer’s. She later lost Aunt Ebb and Aunt Tham, too, more traumatic experiences.
I remember someone telling me when I was a kid that losing pets is somehow supposed to prepare you for losing loved ones. I assume whoever told me that meant it was a matter of experiencing grief as a way to help prepare you for “real” grief.
But as I got older and did experience the loss of loved ones I discovered that, no, it didn’t help at all. You cannot be prepared for that, and it did not diminish the grief for a pet either. I’m not saying it is on the same plane as losing a human loved one, but the grief is real and profound.
I’ve often wondered why so many of us have the potential for having such deep connections with animals, even people like my mother who seemed to have no affinity for pets most of her life.
What is in us that makes that happen?
As with most things, of course, it does have biblical roots. Animals were created and revered by God and were necessary for survival. They deserved, and were given, respect and love.
It was no coincidence that Noah filled the ark with them.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
