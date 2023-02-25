A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a column about the decline in athletic success at West Virginia University and the fact that some are now pointing their finger at coach Bob Huggins due to the ups and downs of this year’s basketball team:
• Unfair. With the existence of NIL, it’s only going to become more difficult for WVU to keep their head above water. Bob Huggins can hit the bricks whenever he wants to ... — Chad W.
• The transfer portal is a huge issue. College players are moving around like pros now. The playing field is not level — Beth H.
• WVU needs to be going the way of OK and Texas! Anyone who is still around that supported being part of the Big 12 Needs to be shown the door as well — Brian S.
• Direct criticism at players whose main concern is how they look individually and not as a team, can’t make foul shots and how soon they can apply to the NBA — Bill S.
On a story about Jim Nelson being inducted into the Bluefield High School Hall of Fame:
• Congratulations Jim! Very deserving! — Jane R.
• The best — Margaret A.
• Congratulations Jim — Alva J.
• Overdue! Jim is as good as it gets! — Hoss K.
• Congratulations. Very deserving honor and a great guy — Keith P.
• Proud of you — Gary L.
• The man is a walking encyclopedia of football. Congratulations! — Lansing H.
• Congratulations! Well deserved — Roger D.
• Not only the best ever behind the microphone, but just a genuinely nice person — Richard G.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying that President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt is a bad idea:
• So is giving billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine but it makes her all giddy inside when she does — Jeff B.
• Loan forgiveness is the most asinine proposal from Washington in my lifetime — Bill C.
On a story about President Joe Biden declaring ‘Kyiv stands’ in a surprise visit to Ukraine:
• Kyiv stands, propped up by American taxpayer dollars. The insanity has to end. The money and weapons have to end — Jeff B.
On an editorial about the former Walmart building in McDowell County now being owned by the town of Kimball, and new efforts to find a prospective business or businesses for the structure:
• Hopefully whatever goes in will help McDowell County! — Christine R.
• We need some more stores, Aldi, Roses, Target, Grants.
Some good stores. No more dollar stores, no methadone clinic or marijuana junk, nothing to do with storage places ... — Jeniffer S.
• Great news — Liz S.
• Awesome — Michelle W.
• Yes, we need something — Gaynell C.
• Please don’t turn it into a flea market like they have the closed Magic Marts in Tazewell and Grundy. I pray it is something that will truly be a help to my home county! — Amy W.
• Huge for town of Kimball. Congratulations and good luck! — Travis J.
• Be nice to have a Roses store — Donna O.
• Mega Dollar General — Tyrone A.
• They could set it up in booths for indoor flea market’s/fruits and veggies at least until they find a store or something else to fill the empty building.. — Mandy W.
• Clothing stores — Lillian E.
On a story about the planned renovations to the historic Hotel Thelma in Bluefield:
• So much history at this place! I’m so happy it’s being restored — Pamela H.
• Very cool part of history! — Sarah H.
• That’s a great project — Lois M.
• I think it is so great to bring awareness to this local history — I mean really famous folks stayed there or so oral history has testified — Tiffany J.
• Wonderful news for Bluefield and our entire area. Such rich history in the hotel Thelma. Thank you to all who are involved in the restoration and preservation of this important landmark — Linda A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.