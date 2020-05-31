I vote.
Two simple words. And a privilege that’s easy to carry out.
Register. Get educated. Touch a screen.
At the end of the day, make a difference.
•••
I registered when I turned 18. It was a big deal in our family.
Voting was as much of a tradition as fireworks on the Fourth of July and graveside flowers marking Memorial Day.
I grew up hearing political debate around the breakfast table, and fierce discussions of the best candidates, and why.
I learned the importance of knowledge prior to voting, and educating oneself on the candidates.
Votes should not be cast with carelessness or indifference.
They should be marked with steadfast pride.
•••
I vote because I grew up hearing my grandfather’s stories of his brothers who fought in World War II.
And the one who did not return home.
I never knew great-uncle Ken, but I knew his picture. And his legacy.
He was a tail gunner whose plane was shot down over Europe.
He died so that we could wave the red, white and blue, and sing the Star-Spangled Banner with unabashed pride.
He died so I could vote.
•••
Nearly six months in, and 2020 has proven to be a challenging year. A virus adjusted our world, and our way of life.
Thousands are dead and more stricken. The rest of us are coping with the loss and the new reality of social distancing.
No handshakes. Or hugs. Or good-bye cheek pecks for long-time friends.
We now mask up and glove up before greeting neighbors at the grocery store.
It’s a helluva way to exist, these greetings from behind paper or cloth from a distance of six feet apart.
•••
I vote because this virus will not break nor immobilize me.
I will mourn those who lost the fight and send prayers to those who are battling on.
But I will not cower in the face of a microscopic enemy.
Our country has fought, and won, threats just as great.
•••
We are existing in an unprecedented, new world kind of crazy limbo.
For weeks our world stopped, and now we must figure out how to begin chugging along.
Rites of passage have changed from in-person events to virtual celebrations. Who would have ever thought we’d be celebrating graduations, and birthdays, and marriages online?
Yes, this brave new world is scary. But like our predecessors, like our veterans, we must soldier on.
•••
I vote because I educate myself on the races. Not just the big ones, but the little ones, too.
I care about the presidential race, but also the hyper-local county contests.
This is not about being a Democrat. Or Republican. Or Libertarian. Or no-party affiliation voter.
This is about casting votes for candidates who represent one’s morals, values, goals and hopes.
Tap the screen for the person whose character and ideals you trust to represent your nation, your state, your community.
In the end, may the best candidate win.
•••
I vote because I enjoy — I relish — wearing the little flag sticker on my lapel.
“I voted,” it reads.
Is there any greater source of pride?
I vote because I believe we are greater as a united democracy than as a divided society hurling words of hate and hurt.
I vote because I believe in freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of the press.
I vote because I like to grill hamburgers on Independence Day, and recite the Pledge of Allegiance before important events and board meetings.
I vote because I cry at ASPCA commercials, roll my eyes at reality TV shows, and stop and smell the peonies even though they make me sneeze.
I vote because I can’t help but smile with teary eyes when I hear the Zac Brown Band singing about “chicken fried,” “cold beer on a Friday night” and “a mother’s love.”
I vote because the sight of a ‘67 Shelby Mustang makes my heart flutter. But, more importantly, so does the sight of an American flag waving proudly in front of a blue sky.
I vote proudly.
Do you?
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
