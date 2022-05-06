Area residents hoping to avoid long lines at the polls next Tuesday still have time to cast an early ballot.
Early voting in West Virginia continues through Saturday, May 7. Here in Mercer County, early voting polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For those individuals who work full-time Monday through Friday, Saturday voting is provided as another convenient option.
You can vote early at several locations, including the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton; Four Seasons Answering Service off Route 52 in Bluewell; the Herb Sims Wellness Center off Stadium Drive in Bluefield and at Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
So far early voting totals have not been as high as they should be, particularly given the great importance of the elections that are being held this year. As part of the May primary process, Democrats and Republicans are selecting their nominees, who will square off this November when control of the U.S. Congress is once again back up for grabs.
Considering that two residents of Mercer County are attempting to secure their party’s nomination for the newly created 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, we certainly would have expected better early voting totals by now.
In that race, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo and Kent Stevens of Milton are all attempting to wrestle away the Republican nomination from incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
Regardless of who wins the Republican nomination, Democrat Lacy Watson of Bluefield will still be on the ballot this November barring a serious write-in challenge. Watson is the only Democrat on the May ballot vying for the U.S. House seat.
If you are looking for more local races, here is a big one to consider. There are 15 candidates vying for three seats in the Mercer County Board of Education race. Because the school board race is a non-partisan contest, it will be decided on Tuesday, May 10.
The candidates include Pat Watkins and Bruce Barilla in District 1; Carl Calfee, Jennifer Moore, incumbent Gregory Prudich, incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith, Tara Lively Mitchell and Holly (Buckner) Parish in District 2; Susan Sparks Gaither, Bo Webb, Mark D. Godfrey, Davette Hoylman, Angela M. Lambert, Joshua Ellison and Brandi Reece in District 3.
In McDowell County, early ballots can still be cast at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. Residents of Monroe County have two locations where they can still vote early. They include the Union Rescue Squad, located directly behind the Monroe County Courthouse on Pump Street and the Peterstown Town Hall.
While we realize that many in our region will wait until election day to cast a ballot at their regular polling precinct, early voting is still provided as a convenience to those who want to take advantage of it. So remember you can still cast an early ballot today or Saturday.
It is important for everyone else to vote at their regular polling precincts Tuesday, May 10. There are important decisions to be made, and key races to be determined, so everyone who is registered to vote should do so.
