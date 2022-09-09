With the all-important midterm elections fast approaching, now is the time to make sure your voter registration status is up to date.
And if you aren’t registered to vote, please do so now.
The month of September also is National Voter Registration Month. The designation serves as an important reminder for those individuals who aren’t registered to vote, or are unsure of their voter registration status. The goal is to encourage eligible West Virginians to register to vote or to update their voter registration status, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Warner says the Mountain State has a long and proud history with voter registration. In fact, West Virginia played a key role in the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which guaranteed women the right to vote. In addition, after a 29-year effort led by the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph of West Virginia, in 1971 Congress passed and the states ratified the 26th Amendment that reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.
For the remainder of this month, Warner and all 55 county clerks will be working with high schools and other entities across the state to encourage eligible West Virginians to register to vote. He says field representatives with the secretary of state’s office also will be working with county clerks to host numerous public events and school visits during the month.
Those who are already registered to vote should use this opportunity to make sure that their voter registration is accurate and up to date.
“Voting is a right guaranteed to every eligible citizen,” Warner said. “But you must be properly registered. In West Virginia, we’re making it easy, safe and secure to register online and in person.”
Those residents of West Virginia who are not currently registered to vote should take steps now to ensure that they can cast a ballot this November. And those who are unsure of their voter registration status should check with their local county clerk’s office to make sure that they can vote.
As a system of government, democracy cannot function properly unless citizens are willing to participate, and that includes casting a ballot at our local polling precincts.
Everyone should vote in all elections.
With control of the U.S. Congress back up for grabs Nov. 8, we can’t imagine why anyone would not want to vote.
Every eligible West Virginian should be registered and ready to cast a ballot.
