With planning for the May primary and November midterm elections now well underway, voter registration officials will soon be reaching out to 169,000 residents of the Mountain State to confirm their voter registrations.
Registered voters who have changed addresses with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the post office or have not voted or updated their voter registration at any time in the past four years will soon receive a post card in the mail to confirm that they are still a resident at their registered address on file with their local county clerk’s office.
A voter who receives the inquiry will have several options, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Voters can confirm or update their registration by scanning the QR code on the postcard with a mobile device and follow the included instruction on how to keep their registration in “active” status. They can also check and update their registration information online at ovr.sos.wv.gov. Finally a voter also can simply mail the completed pre-paid postage postcard to their local county clerk, according to Warner’s office.
Warner said voters whose postcards are returned will remain “active.” Voters whose postcards are not returned, or are returned by the USPS as “undeliverable,” will be categorized as “inactive,” which still permits the voters to remain eligible to vote in the next two federal election cycles. However, if a voter’s registration address remains unconfirmed for the next two federal general elections after receipt of the confirmation notice, and if he or she fails to vote in any state or local election during that time period, state law mandates that the registration be canceled.
Affected voters should be receiving the postcards soon in the mail.
“The law requires election officials to send a postcard to each voter identified by the USPS as having signed up for mail forwarding service through the National Change of Address program, and data obtained from other states’ Departments of Motor Vehicles showing voters may have moved to another state. The law is in place to make sure voters on West Virginia rolls are still residents of West Virginia at the address on file with the county clerk,” Warner said. “Since we have information from the voter that they may have moved or have had no contact with election officials by updating their registration or voting, many times we find that these voters moved and simply forgot to cancel their registration or are deceased.”
Anyone who receives one of these cards in the mail shouldn’t disregard the notice. A failure to confirm one’s voter registration status could negatively impact the individual’s ability to vote in the future.
Obviously, it is important for as many registered voters as possible to cast a ballot this year, particularly during the closely-watched midterm elections slated for this November. Please ensure that you are registered vote this year. And if you receive one of these voter registration confirmation cards in the mail, please respond to the inquiry so that your voter registration status will remain active.
