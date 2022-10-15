Are you registered to vote in West Virginia for the high-profile Nov. 8 general election? Are you unsure of your current voter registration status?
If so, you will need to act soon. The Mountain State’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18.
That is the last day to register to vote or to update a current voter registration, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Furthermore, early in-person voting will be getting underway soon in West Virginia. It begins on Wednesday, October 26 and continues through Saturday, November 5.
Absentee voting is already underway for those voters who are eligible to cast an absentee ballot, according to Warner.
Local, state and federal races will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The closely watched midterm election is generating a lot of interest nationally because control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
Area residents will have a say in the U.S House of Representatives race. They will be choosing between incumbent Republican Carol Miller and Democrat Lacy Watson in the 1st District U.S. House contest on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Three West Virginia House seats also will be decided by Mercer County voters.
In District 37 (the Bluefield area), incumbent Republican Delegate Marty Gearheart is being challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
In District 38 (the Princeton area), incumbent Republican Delegate Joe Ellington is being challenged by Democrat Tina Russell.
In District 39 (the Athens to Oakvale area) incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith is running unopposed.
In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard is being challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot, including the much talked about Amendment 2.
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would give the state legislature the power to change or terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business as well as the personal tax on motor vehicles paid by state residents.
This amendment doesn’t automatically remove the taxes, but it gives the legislature the authority to remove the taxes.
Another question on the ballot, Amendment No. 4 , is called the Education Accountability Amendment.
If passed, it would specifically give legislators approval power over decisions made by the West Virginia Board of Education on rules and policies that ultimately filter down to the classroom level.
There are many other races to be decided this year on the local, state and federal level.
We can’t imagine anyone not voting in the Nov. 8 election.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, is fast approaching.
If you aren’t registered to vote, or are unsure of your voter registration status, please act now to ensure that you will be able to cast a ballot.
As a system of government, democracy cannot function properly unless citizens are willing to participate, and that includes casting a ballot at your local polling precinct.
Everyone should vote in all elections. And this includes the all-important Nov. 8 midterm contest.
