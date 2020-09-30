We urge people in Tazewell County to vote yes to relocate the Confederate statue at the courthouse.
We understand our friends and neighbors who want to honor their ancestors, seeing their fathers and grandfathers in the statue of the Confederate soldier. The best place for the statue, then, is in a place of honor in the Jeffersonville Cemetery.
This is from the Wytheville Enterprise, July 21, 2020: “The question will read ‘should the Tazewell County board of supervisors relocate the monument of the Confederate soldier from the grounds of the courthouse’. ...Laurie Roberts outlined the history of the statue explaining it was bought with private money and made by a company in Connecticut and was one of many mass produced to satisfy the need of women’s groups to romanticize the lost cause.”
We also have an opportunity to avoid unnecessary controversy at a time when we are trying to attract and welcome visitors from all over the country.
It should be replaced by one that honors veterans of Vietnam, Korea, World Wars I and II, and other wars.
Please vote yes on the referendum to relocate the statue.
Karel Brown Ryan, Esq.,
Tazewell
Richard Goldstein, Esq.,
Princeton
